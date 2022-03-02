Timeless Tom Hiddleston describes himself as a 'temporary torchbearer' for Marvel's Loki

Loki taught us there are many Lokis out there, and Tom Hiddleston knows he can't be the MCU's main variant forever.

While Tom Hiddleston has played Loki for over a decade now, the actor has recently shared that he only sees himself as one of many potential actors (and alligators) who can and will take on the role.

“I’m a temporary torchbearer,” he said during a panel hosted by the Royal Television Society (via Variety) about Marvel’s trickster god, who has also had other actors like Sophia Di Martino and Richard E. Grant take on the role as variants of the character in Disney+’s Loki. “I’ve always thought that. It’s a great role. It’s an archetype, the trickster god, the agent of chaos. I’m just here interpreting that for the time being. Loki has been here for centuries and will be here for centuries more and I’m just stepping into that silhouette for now.”

Fellow Loki actor Di Martino, as well as show writer Michael Waldron and director Kate Herron, were also on the panel with Hiddleston to talk about the Disney+ show, which is set to get a second season.

While we don’t know the details of what the second season will cover, we do know that the first season was markedly different than the MCU films we had seen Loki in before. Some of those out-there ideas included the Loki alligator variant as well as having the format of the first season take on almost a police detective thriller feel.

“You’ve got to test the fences,” Waldron explained about the show’s less-than-conventional aspects. “With [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige, you get to see how far you can go,” he continued. “So you write in Sylvie [played by Di Martino] soccer kicking an armadillo with a laser mounted on its back and they tell you ‘Okay, that’s too much. I like the mind invasion but maybe pull back on the laser armadillo.’”

It’s a little bit of a bummer that the laser armadillo was on the wrong side of Marvel’s fences. But who knows? Maybe those fence posts will move a bit for Season 2 and we’ll get to hear the “pew pew” that these little armadillos are packing.

Season 1 on Loki is now available on Disney+.