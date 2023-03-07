Travis Kelce creates an animatronic rocket-fueled funeral in wild 'SNL' sketch

This Travis Kelce-crafted faux funeral was anything but a touchdown for grieving family, but it made for some hilarious TV.

Talk about a fumble of a funeral. Travis Kelce, tight end for the recent Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs, hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend and played a character who orchestrated a crazy funeral in one wacky sketch. While the service was anything but a touchdown for the grieving family, it made for some hilarious TV.

Before a deceased animatronic granny (Ego Nwodim) is eventually blasted through the roof of the funeral home, the viewers — and grandma's family — are introduced to Kelce's character and his interesting relationship with their elderly loved one. "I'm very honored to be here today as we fondly remember mother, grandmother and lover, Ms. Glenda," he says. "For those of you who don't know me, my name is Dylan. I was Glenda's nurse and we had an intimate loving relationship in her final months."

That of course doesn't go over well with poor Glenda's relatives. "Wait, Mama started dating him?," a confused Kenan Thompson says. At least the dead woman's daughter is on board. "Well, good for you Mama, that man is fine!," Punkie Johnson chimes.

Watch the SNL sketch here:

Dylan goes on to explain that he organized and funded the funeral. He adds that everyone knows Glenda was a "free spirit," so, "I thought she would be laid to rest how we all knew her," ripping off a sheet to reveal an animatronic version of Grandma with a cigarette dangling out of her mouth and her hands clutching a bottle and a pack of smokes.

"What the hell is this?!," Thompson's character rightly asks. "This white boy got our dead mama sitting up!," Johnson chimes in as others shake their heads. When Glenda's son gets up to say a few words about his dearly departed mother, Dylan struts over to Mama and slurps from the straw sticking out of her bottle. The son adds that he can still hear his mother's voice, and with that, Dylan pulls a string on animatronic Glenda, and she recites: "Close that door — you letting all the good air out."

Mama lets out some of her other greatest hits, and Dylan asks, "Dope, right? They rigged her up, put a speaker in her, and all of her favorite sayings are right there." When she malfunctions and repeats the same word over and over again, Dylan pulls her wig off and blows on her head to get her up and running again. "Hey, man! You just blow on my mama's head like she was a Nintendo cartridge," Thompson asks.

Glenda's nurse then gives the cue for a DJ and disco ball, and Mama starts moving to the music. "I spent $30,000 on this, and that's every penny that she had," Dylan explains, before later adding, "Now y'all are gonna sit back and watch your mama go to heaven." He presses a remote button and smoke rises from Glenda's chair as "Electric Boogie" plays and a still-dancing Mama soars through the roof.

This was Kelce's first time hosting SNL, with his episode featuring country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini as the musical guest. Among the other sketches he starred in was one in which he played a self-defense guru named Kurt Lightning.

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays on NBC at 11:30 p.m. If that's past your bed time, you can always catch it later on Peacock, along with episodes from every other season.