TV THIS WEEK: 'Resident Alien' midseason finale, 'DMZ' hits HBO Max, 'The Walking Dead' & more

Harry Vanderspeigle is going on a bit of a break this week, but don't worry, there's still one more wild Resident Alien episode to go until the SYFY hit takes a mini-hiatus until the summer.

Resident Alien is dropping its midseason finale episode, while fellow SYFY series Astrid & Lilly has a new episode this week. NBC has the premiere of genre-friendly sitcom Young Rock (a semi-fictionalized account of Dwayne Johnson's life, told from the future - trust us, it makes sense), and HBO Max has the series premiere of the long-awaited new sci-fi series DMZ. AMC has a new episode of The Walking Dead, which is rolling through its final season before setting up all kinds of spinoff series.

Digging deeper, The CW has a new episode of The Flash, Paramount Plus has a new installment of Star Trek: Picard, and Apple TV+ has the latest episode of its tech thriller Severance. There are also plenty of good movies on the dial, with SYFY airing xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Rambo: Last Blood and a few Harry Potter movies.

HIGHLIGHTS

Young Rock (NBC), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Unprecedented Fatherhood"

SEASON PREMIERE: As the 2032 election nears, Dwayne reflects on what it means to be a father; in 1984, little Dewey vies for his father's attention; in 1987, teenage Dwayne arrives in Nashville; in 1996, adult Dwayne struggles in the Canadian Football League.

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "Alien Dinner Party"

MIDSEASON FINALE: It's a surprise party as everyone gathers to celebrate Harry, but some dangerous guests cause havoc.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Hair"

Lilly's nightmare monster comes to life during detention, but fighting with Astrid might be scarier.

DMZ (HBO Max), Thursday - Season 1 Premiere

SERIES PREMIERE: DMZ leaps off the pages of the acclaimed DC graphic novel into the visual landscape of a dangerous and distorted Manhattan as one woman navigates a demilitarized zone in a harrowing quest to find her lost son.﻿

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Warlords"

Maggie, Lydia and Elijah help a stranger from another community called Riverbend; they run into Aaron, who tells them about a mission he embarked on with Gabriel as emissaries for the Commonwealth.

MONDAY

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (SYFY), Monday 9 p.m.

Daredevil operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora's Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world.

Killing Eve (AMC), Monday 9 p.m. - "Bonus Edition: A Rainbow in Beige Boots"

Having stalked Helene, a new lead allows Eve to uncover a name in The Twelve's top tier; Villanelle is rejected by Eve when she seeks help; operating abroad, Carolyn discovers more promising intel on a spate of murders; includes additional footage.

Snowpiercer (TNT), Monday 9 p.m. - "Setting Itself Right"

As the train detours from New Eden, an environmental catastrophe threatens everyone onboard.

The Endgame (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "#1 With a Bullet"

Owen helps Val understand the truth about her first encounter with Elena; as Doak becomes a pawn in Elena's game, Val discovers the link between Elena's targets.

TUESDAY

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (FX), Tuesday 8 p.m.

Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that's about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet.

Rambo: Last Blood (SYFY), Tuesday 9 p.m.

War veteran John Rambo tries to find some semblance of peace by raising horses on a ranch in Arizona. But when a vicious Mexican cartel kidnaps a teenage girl, Rambo embarks on a bloody and personal quest to rescue her and punish those responsible.

WEDNESDAY

Marvel's Netflix Shows Move to Disney+ (Disney+), Wednesday

Marvel's hit run of Netflix shows relocate to Disney+. Full series runs include: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Punisher and The Defenders.

The Flash (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Lockdown"

When a criminal invades the CCPD, Barry and Kramer must trust and rely on each other if they are going to make it out safely; Caitlin learns a valuable lesson while out with Snow and Mark.

THURSDAY

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount Plus), Thursday - New Episode

At the end of the 24th Century, and 14 years after his retirement from Starfleet, Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) is living a quiet life on his vineyard, Chateau Picard. When he is sought out by a mysterious young woman, Dahj (Isa Briones), in need of his help, he soon realizes she may have personal connections to his own life.

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Let the Tournament Begin!"

The World Championship Tournament has arrived; only one team will hoist the most coveted trophy in the sport; the defending champions, End Game, are ready to defend their crown, but a stacked group of contenders aren't backing down.

Leprechaun (SYFY), Thursday 8 p.m.

An Irish fairy (Warwick Davis) escapes from a crate and goes on a gory quest for his 100 stolen gold coins.

FRIDAY

Severance (Apple TV+), Friday - "Hide and Seek"

Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in "work-life balance" is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (SYFY), Friday 7 p.m.

The young wizard (Daniel Radcliffe) and his best friends (Rupert Grint, Emma Watson) investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts.

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8 p.m. - "You Can't Go Home Again"

As the new charmed one comes to terms with her powers, she finds herself resistant to accepting her destiny; Mel becomes protective, while Maggie is apathetic and aloof.

SATURDAY

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (SYFY), Saturday 7 p.m.

Signs of Voldemort's return emerge as Harry's (Daniel Radcliffe) friends (Rupert Grint, Emma Watson) help him prepare for a tournament with Europe's best student wizards.

SUNDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Chapter One Hundred and One: Unbelievable"

As news begins to spread about the bombing at the Andrews' home, Archie, Betty and Jughead begin to deal with mysterious side effects from the explosion; Cheryl is consumed with guilt when she believes she may have had a hand in the explosion.

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Bart the Cool Kid"

When Bart befriends a famous kid influencer who owns an ultra-cool skate wear brand, Homer leads a rebellion of loser dads against them.

Outlander (Starz), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Temperance"

Fergus worries about his new son's quality of life when the baby is bullied by superstitious Protestants; Claire performs surgery on Tom's hand.

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - "Hard Boiled Meg"

Meg is invigorated by her new role as a getaway driver; Quagmire can't rid himself of the hiccups and implores Peter to kill him.

Shining Vale (Starz), Sunday 10 p.m. - "Chapter Four - So Much Blood"

Pat is writing like a woman possessed until she finds out the true identity of her muse; Terry makes a decision about work that will come back to haunt him.

