TV THIS WEEK: Super Bowl LVI, Boba Fett finale, Resident Alien, Astrid & Lilly, Star Trek & more

From the Big Game, to big Star Wars finales, to big alien doomsday plans - let's dig in.

The Big Game is upon us, and with it will almost certainly come some high-profile commercials and trailers for plenty of big ol' genre properties and A-list stars.

NBC is airing the Super Bowl this year, which should hopefully make for a great game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. If you're not into the sports ball, there's also the commercials and halftime show. So, a little something for everyone.

The most recent live action Star Wars series comes to an end this week, as The Book of Boba Fett looks to wrap up its storyline (as well as a few crossover arcs from The Mandalorian, apparently). SYFY has new episodes of Resident Alien and Astrid & Lilly Save the World, and Paramount Plus has the midseason premiere of Star Trek: Discovery. That one will certainly tide us over until the premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds a few months later.

Digging a bit deeper, NBC and Peacock have the Winter Olympics on tap daily; Netflix has a new batch of episodes from Matt Groening's Disenchantment; Disney+ has a making-of special for Hawkeye; HBO Max has a new Peacemaker, plus a new Raised by Wolves. Arrowverse fans looking for some superhero action won't find many fresh adventures this week, as The CW is mostly running re-runs.

Check out the full rundown below.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+), Wednesday - Chapter 7

SEASON FINALE: A thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "Girls' Night"

Harry meets a woman unlike any other and realizes that she is the key to his new mission.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Amygdala"

A monster manifesting everyone's worst fear terrorizes Pine Academy, including Astrid and Lilly.

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount Plus), Thursday - Midseason Premiere

MIDSEASON PREMIERE: Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery face a threat unlike any they've ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

Super Bowl LVI (NBC), Sunday 6 p.m. - Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

LIVE: The Rams play the Bengals in Super Bowl 56. Los Angeles looks to become the second straight club to host and win the big game after Tampa Bay's victory last year. Los Angeles last played in Super Bowl 53, while Cincinnati fell in Super Bowl 23.

MONDAY

2022 Winter Olympics (NBC), Monday 8 p.m. - "Short Track, Speed Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Alpine Skiing, Figure Skating"

LIVE: Coverage of the women's 500m final in short track, women's 1500m in speed skating, women's big air final in freestyle skiing, the men's super-G in alpine skiing and the men's short program in figure skating.

Snowpiercer (TNT), Monday 9 p.m. - "The First Blow"

It's a game of cat and mouse as both Layton and Wilford vie for the upper hand.

4400 (The CW), Monday 9 p.m. - "Group Efforts"

Logan is the only witness to a savage crime; Mildred rallies the troops when she fears Milicent might be in trouble; a glimpse into the sisters' lives growing up.

TUESDAY

2022 Winter Olympics (NBC), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing, Luge, Freestyle Skiing"

LIVE: Qualifying gets underway for the women's halfpipe in snowboarding, athletes take their first runs in the women's slalom event in alpine skiing, medals are awarded in luge and the men's big air event in freestyle skiing.

The Osbournes Want to Believe (Travel), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Ghosts Around the World"

Ozzy and Sharon grab their paranormal passports for an international tour of the scary and unexplained; Jack exposes a government secret -- pyramid UFOs.

WEDNESDAY

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+), Wednesday - Chapter 7

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Disenchantment (Netflix), Wednesday - Part Four

SEASON PREMIERE: The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci return and deepen in Part IV of Matt Groening's comedy fantasy series Disenchantment.

Marvel Studios: Assembled (Disney+), Wednesday - The Making of Hawkeye

A making-of special going inside Disney+'s hit, original live action Marvel series Hawkeye.

2022 Winter Olympics (NBC), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Snowboarding, Short Track, Figure Skating"

NEW: Athletes drop in on the halfpipe for a spot on the medal stand in women's snowboarding, short track continues at Capital Indoor Stadium, athletes take the rink for the men's free skate in figure skating and more.

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "Girls' Night"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Amygdala"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

THURSDAY

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount Plus), Thursday - Midseason Premiere

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Peacemaker (HBO Max), Thursday - New Episode

Explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of executive producer James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it!

Raised By Wolves (HBO Max), Thursday - New Episode

Android partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b's mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother's "natural child" threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction.

Anaconda (SYFY), Thursday 8 p.m.

A snake hunter (Jon Voight) commandeers a documentary crew (Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube) in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa.

2022 Winter Olympics (NBC), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Freestyle Skiing, Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing"

LIVE: Coverage of the mixed team aerials final in freestyle skiing, the final for the men's halfpipe in snowboarding and the women's super-G race in alpine skiing.

Don't Breathe 2 (Starz), Thursday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Blind veteran Norman Nordstrom has been hiding out for several years in an isolated cabin with a young girl. When a group of unseemly criminals kidnaps her, he's forced to tap into even darker and more creative instincts in an effort to save her.

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Bigger Than Bots"

A legendary driver and his teammates attempt to overcome an opponent.

FRIDAY

2022 Winter Olympics (NBC), Friday 8 p.m. - "Skeleton, Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing, Short Track"

LIVE: Coverage of the final runs of the men's event in skeleton, the final for the mixed team cross event in snowboarding, training for the women's downhill event in alpine skiing, the women's 1000m final and men's relay semifinal in short track.

Contact (Pop), Friday 8 p.m.

A scientist (Jodie Foster) seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes.

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life (Travel), Friday 9 p.m. - "Demon's Curse"

Claudia is a Mexican-American woman pursuing the American dream as she attends university; when her grandmother dies, the dark shadow she has been seeing since she was a child suddenly begins to attack her and isolate her from her friends.

Horror Noire (AMC), Friday 10 p.m. - "Bride Before You; Fugue State"

Cornelius Clay is the most eligible bachelor in Washington, D.C., and his twin sister intends to keep it that way; Arthur's marriage begins to fail because of his loyalty to an extremist evangelical leader.

SATURDAY

2022 Winter Olympics (NBC), Saturday 8 p.m. - "Skeleton, Bobsled, Alpine Skiing, Figure Skating"

LIVE: Coverage of the women's third and final runs in skeleton, the first and second runs in the women's monobob event in bobsled, the first runs of the men's giant slalom event in alpine skiing, the rhythm dance event in figure skating and more.

SUNDAY

Super Bowl LVI (NBC), Sunday 6 p.m. - Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

The Walking Dead: Origins (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Maggie's Story"

The formidable nature of Maggie Rhee, as told by Lauren Cohan, the actress who plays her, with a look back at key moments from \"The Walking Dead,\" plus an exclusive look ahead at Season 11.

2022 Winter Olympics (NBC), Sunday 10:45 p.m. - "Bobsled, Figure Skating"

LIVE: Coverage of the final run of the women's monobob in bobsled, the free dance in figure skating and more.

*TV listings via Zap2it, network and streaming listings.