Twisted Metal Boss Reveals Season 2 Plans For Peacock Series: "It's Gonna Be Wild"

Twisted Metal showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith and his creative pit crew are already putting the pedal to the metal on Year 2. Chatting recently with NBC Insider, the Twisted Metal boss voices his unbridled excitement over the recently-announced second season of the hit Peacock series (the debut season is streaming right here).

"The [writers] room has started," confirms the Cobra Kai alum. "We have an amazing team of writers and we're discussing the arc of the season and what the first episode might be, looking at the big picture. I'm really excited."

RELATED: How They Made That Early 2000s Twisted Metal Music: From Limp Bizkit to a "Demonic Clown Horn"

Twisted Metal Will Introduce Calypso, Axel & Dollface

What really gets the creative team's proverbial motor running is the chance to introduce a plethora of fan favorite characters from the original video games by way of the vehicular tournament hosted by the enigmatic Calypso, who has promised to fulfill the wildest dreams of the one contestant who makes it out of the carnage alive. The showrunner teases a "really cool" direction for Dollface (set up in the world of the adaptation as John Doe's long-lost sister) and the arrival the dreaded Mr. Grimm.

"He's my favorite and I'm excited to capture what the fans are excited about seeing, but also [answer the question of]: 'How does he exist in the world we've set up?'" MJ continues. "I think there's just going to be a lot of fun with him — what kind of character he is in this world and how does he interact with people like Sweet Tooth?"

RELATED: The Ending and Post-Credit Scene of Peacock's Twisted Metal Explained

The writers also have big plans for Axel, one of the most ostentatious characters from the games. Even MJ admits that a man hooked up to a pair of giant tires will pose a unique "challenge" to the somewhat grounded world of the show. While some minor tweaks may be required to bring the treaded icon to the small screen, the Twisted Metal boss assures us that Axel will be treated with the same reverence as Sweet Tooth. "We have to get Axel right," he says, going on to add that he can't wait to explore the various dynamics between all the different drivers recruited for Calypso's battle royale.

Twisted Metal Season 2 Brings the Tournament

Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa) appears in a scene from Twisted Metal, Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Skip Bolen/Peacock

"I'm excited for fans to see these characters come to life and see what makes them funny and what makes them heartbroken. I think it's gonna be fun to dive into these people ... We introduced a lot of these characters — Preacher, Bloody Mary, John, Quiet, Watts — it's gonna be fun to put them all in a [single] place at the tournament and have them interact. I'm excited about seeing how does Preacher react to Bloody Mary? How does Grimm react to Sweet Tooth?’ There’s a lot of really fun, interconenctive character headspace stuff that I'm really excited to dive into. It feels like a new toy box."

When we ask how much of the new season will be devoted to the tournament itself, MJ understandably shuts the car door on our prying fingers, stating that he wants viewers to be surprised by what he and the writers have in store.

"Here's what I'll say," he concedes, "on Cobra Kai, there were very much tournament seasons and consequence seasons, and this is very much a tournament season. I want everything to feel like it's tied to the tournament, even if we aren't in the tournament yet. I am hopeful that it will surprise and delight those people who saw the finale of Episode 10 and was like, ‘I want to see more of that in a tournament setting.’ My goal is to capture that."

One last thing he can confirm is that Season 2 will feature another retro soundtrack of carefully-curated needle drops from the late '90s and early 2000s: "I have a huge mix of new songs and new things that I think will capture the vibe of this new season."

How many seasons could Twisted Metal last?

If you ask MJ, Twisted Metal has enough gas in the tank to run indefinitely, so long as fans want more of it. A post-apocalyptic backdrop, combined with a revolving door of colorful characters, means the storytelling permutations are nearly endless.

"I love world-building and this felt like a cool opportunity to be like, ‘What is an American Lord of the Rings?’ What's so fun about the way Tolkien writes — and a lot of the books that I love to read — is that I feel like I'm living in a world," the showrunner concludes. "I think this show could go on for as long as people want it to and I think that there's tons more stories to tell in it, which is really exciting … I'm excited for you to see more. I think it's gonna be wild."

How to watch Season 1 of Twisted Metal

John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Raven (Neve Campbell) appear in a scene from Twisted Metal, Season 1 Episode 10. Photo: Skip Bolen/Peacock

The complete first season of Twisted Metal is now streaming on Peacock.

The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

Want more Peacock Originals in the meantime? Be sure to check out The Continental From the World of John Wick, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Angelyne, Dr. Death, Killing It, Bel-Air, A Friend of the Family, Poker Face, Joe vs. Carole, Mrs. Davis, MacGruber, Hart to Heart, Based on a True Story, and so much more!