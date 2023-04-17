Long-awaited 'Twister' sequel adds 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' star Anthony Ramos

The casting cyclone surrounding Twisters — aka Universal and Amblin's Twister sequel (opening in theaters everywhere next summer) — is really starting to pick up some real momentum.

Deadline confirmed today that Anthony Ramos (star of Hamilton, In the Heights, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Ironheart) will appear in the long-awaited follow-up to the 1996 disaster flick alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick). No plot or character details have been released yet.

Mark L. Smith (The Midnight Sky) wrote the screenplay, with Oscar nominee nominee Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) on board to direct. Frank Marshall — longtime producing partner of Amblin founder Steven Spielberg and leading executive of the Kennedy/Marshall Company — is on board as a producer. Warner Bros., meanwhile, has agreed to put up additional budgetary funding alongside Universal Pictures.

The original Twister (written by Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin; produced by Steven Spielberg; and directed by Speed filmmaker Jan de Bont) brought in almost $500 million at the global box office throughout its theatrical run in the summer of 1996.

It also happened to score a pair of Academy Award nominations for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound. Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Cary Elwes, Jami Gertz, Alan Ruck, Todd Field, and Jeremy Davies made up the team of tornado-pursuing experts.

Sitting down for an interview with Bobbie Wygant ahead of the movie's release in '96, de Bont touched on the anxieties of trying to produce another hit after striking major box office gold with Speed two years earlier.

"You can only do with it what you can do," he explained. "I wanted to make a very exciting movie and you work as hard as you can and try to be as focused as you can and forget everything else. Try not to think about competitors, try not to think about all the other blockbusters that are gonna come out this summer. You just have to be totally focused on your own movie and [be hopeful] that it works."

Twisters will hit the big screen on July 19, 2024 — nearly three decades after the original.

