Twisters Brings Storm-Chasing Thrills Back in Tornado-Filled Trailer for Long-Awaited Sequel

Twisters will begin to rip the roof off of theaters everywhere this July.

Time to lock the cows in the barn and take shelter underground. Better safe than sorry, because Universal Pictures has officially released the debut trailer for its upcoming meteorological blockbuster: Twisters. Opening in theaters everywhere this summer, the hotly-anticipated project features a fresh roster of storm-chasing daredevils looking to document tornadoes. Oscar nominee Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) directed the project, working off a script by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant, The Midnight Sky).

While technically a sequel to 1996's Twister, the movie will not go the legacy route that is so popular in Hollywood these days. "It's a separate story. It's not a continuation of the original," the screenwriter teased in late 2023. "But it's just a real wild ride with some good, fun characters. Hopefully, we can tap into what the original had because that thing is just iconic."

RELATED: Predicting tornadoes and flying cows: The science behind 'Twister'

Watch the First Trailer for Twisters Now

What is Twisters about?

Twisters tells the story of Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), "a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City," reads the official synopsis. She reluctantly rejoins the action on the open plains of the United States when her friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos), reaches out with a request to test a groundbreaking new tracking system.

While back on the trail of terrible tornadoes, Kate crosses paths with a reckless social media influencer named Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) and his crew of clickbait-craving creators. "As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives."

Who Stars in Twisters?

Twisters features an all-star cast comprised of Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing), Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick), Brandon Perea (Nope), Maura Tierney (The Affair), Harry Hadden-Paton (Downton Abbey), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Daryl McCormack (The Wheel of Time), Nik Dodani (Atypical).

Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley serve as producers.

When Will the Twister Sequel Be Released in Theaters?

Twisters is currently slated to rip the roof off of theaters on July 19, 2024.

Looking for more meteorological thrillers? Head on over to Peacock for 100 Degrees Below Zero, Age of Ice, Geo-Disaster, Earthstorm, and more!