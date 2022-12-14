Universal Studios Hollywood reveals opening date of Super Nintendo World this February

Nintendo gamers, start your engines! Universal Studios Hollywood announced today that their immersive, multi-tiered Super Nintendo World land will officially welcome guests this coming February.

After four years of construction, and the final finishing touches being placed, guests will get to experience the 360-degree immersion into the world of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, and Bowser.

Check out a preview of all the fun below:

For the first time, Universal Studios Hollywood will introduce an interactive band system which will allow guests to play an assortment of virtual games and challenges right from the Super Mario games. The purchase of a Power-Up Band™ connected to the free Universal Studios App will allow guests to collect virtual coins, keys, and scores as they interact with stations throughout the world.

Unlike other parks, guests can interact with all of the moving elements and characters layered into the walls, buildings, and even the ride queues throughout the area. Which means you can virtually punch ? blocks for coins, beat the four Key Challenges, and collect keys from Goomba, Koopa Troopa, Piranha Plant, and Thwomp. And even have a virtual Boss Battle with Bowser Jr.

Ride-wise, the land will open with the premium Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, located inside Bowser's Castle. First introduced at Japan's Super Nintendo World, this AR ride features head mounted AR goggles that give every rider the opportunity for a unique ride experience that is suited to the skills of gamers and non-gamers.

The land will also feature a signature eating experience, Toadstool's Cafe, with themed food inspired by all of the Nintendo characters and the world including Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, ? Block Tiramisu, and Princess Peach Cupcake. And the 1-UP Factory store will feature all of the Super Mario World merch and exclusive items that are only available to the park-goers.

Universal Studios Hollywood's Super Nintendo World will officially open Feb. 17, 2023.