Universal Studio Hollywood's Super Nintendo World is about to level up

Is that the low growl of Bowser's roar we hear in the distance?

If you're in the SoCal area, the Super Mario Bros. Big Bad and his nemeses Mario, Princess Peach, Yoshi and the gang are inching closer to jumping from our screens into the real(ish) world as Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood is getting a lot closer to ending construction. Its official launch will happen in 2023 and that's just around the corner.

To get a look at recent progress, SYFY WIRE took a trip to the upcoming themed area this week. We also got a good look at several new additions around the rest of the park, including some Nope merch and the brand-new artist collaborative store, UNIVRS, located at CityWalk.

Jupiter's Claim - Nope

Universal Studios Hollywood Super Nintendo World Photo: Tara Bennett

With the release of Nope on Blu-ray and 4K this week and its impending Nov. 18th streaming on Peacock, Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating the film with its inclusion on the Universal Studios Tram tour and with new merch around the park. Along with the exclusive Halloween Horror Nights merch, there are also Jupiter's Claim t-shirts that look like real souvenirs straight from Jupe's Old West tourist attraction near the Haywood Ranch.

UNIVRS Store

Universal Studios Hollywood Super Nintendo World Photo: Tara Bennett

At the entrance end of Universal Studios Hollywood's CityWalk, the new artist collaboration store, UNIVRS is now open to all shoppers. The store features an array of bespoke merchandise created by artists featuring Universal IP. Right now, the store is featuring the work of Marylou Faure...

Universal Studios Hollywood Super Nintendo World Photo: Tara Bennett

...artist SambyPen...

Universal Studios Hollywood Super Nintendo World Photo: Tara Bennett

...and a bespoke mural exclusively on display by Jason Keam...

Universal Studios Hollywood Super Nintendo World Photo: Tara Bennett

UNIVRS assistant manager Antonio Isaac tells SYFY WIRE that the exclusive artist created merchandise usually switches out every quarter. He says during that quarter they will sell the shirts, clothing, and skateboards from each artist until they get ready to cycle to the new artists, and then those pieces are retired. Isaac is also working with Los Angeles based mural artists to create new art, like Keam's, which will be featured exclusively in the store.

Super Nintendo World Stores

Universal Studios Hollywood Super Nintendo World Photo: Tara Bennett

Located at CityWalk and in two specific stores inside Universal Studios Hollywood, the Super Nintendo World merch stores are now open featuring clothing, plush, toys and accessories made exclusively for the impending Super Nintendo World land opening in 2023.

Universal Studios Hollywood Super Nintendo World Photo: Tara Bennett

You don't need a ticket to the park to browse as the CityWalk stores has everything the park stores carry, for now. But expect park exclusives to be found inside the World specifically when the launch happens next year.

Super Nintendo World Construction

Universal Studios Hollywood Super Nintendo World Photo: Tara Bennett

The pipe entrance is almost ready! Just like in the Super Mario video games, those entering the Super Nintendo World land will enter through the pipe (located right next to the Transformers ride) and then appear inside the new park where guests' entire field of vision will only be this new permanent home of Mario, Princess Peach, and Bowser.

Universal Studios Hollywood Super Nintendo World Photo: Tara Bennett

Like the already open Super Nintendo World in Japan, Universal Studios Hollywood's version will also have Bowser's Castle, which is likely to also house the Mario Kart ride.

Universal Studios Hollywood Super Nintendo World Photo: Tara Bennett

While the rest of the land's rides or experiences have not been formally announced, it looks like the Yoshi Ride that is also in the Japanese version of the park might be part of the Hollywood experience as a slow track family ride.

Universal Studios Hollywood Super Nintendo World Photo: Tara Bennett

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood opens early 2023. For more information, check with Universal Studios Park in Hollywood.