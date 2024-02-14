Genre Up Your Valentine’s Day with These Romantic Sci-fi, Horror and Fantasy TV Shows

Valentine's Day just lasts one day a year, but a great romantic genre TV show can keep the warm and fuzzy heart palpitations going for the long run. That's not to say that a great sci-fi or fantasy movie isn't a fine way to satisfy a romantic itch, but there's something to be said about investing in a well-crafted, well cast genre television series that can give you the whole lifespan of a relationship — the ups and down, highs and lows — which is what really makes viewers invest in a story.

For those who subscribe to Peacock (if not, now is a great time to do so!), you'll find a whole library of great sci-fi, horror and fantasy TV series that feature plenty of epic romances that run the gamut. From dystopian Romeo and Juliet vibes, to time-crossed lovers and even literal monsters in love, SYFY WIRE has curated some of our favorites to spend the romantic holiday with.

Sci-Fi, Horror, and Fantasy TV Shows to Watch on Valentine's Day

Wolf Like Me

A romantic gem, Wolf Like Me is all about the meet-cute between Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad). He's a widower and she's a... werewolf. Yes, the sweet ginger turns into a murderous beast every full moon, and she's very depressed about it, and what it's done to her life. But the connection between the two overcomes what would make most mortals run in the other direction. Over two seasons, they try to build a life together despite the monster within.

Grimm

Grimm Photo: Grimm Returns!/Grimm YouTube

A contemporary monsters among us show, Grimm features two epic romances: Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) and Juliette Silverton (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Wesen lovers Rosalee Calvert (Bree Turner) and Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell). Nick and Juliette's is a complicated relationship that has to weather secrets, amnesia, nefarious spells, and eventually, even a whole persona swap. Meanwhile, Rosalee and Monroe's relationship is the slow burn of the series. They're different kinds of Wesen — which is usually frowned upon by their kind — but they fall in love despite getting shank eyes from their kind. Both relationships make up the beating heart of the show and together they give stakes and emotional heft to the "monster of the week" stories.

Farscape

Actors Claudia Black and Ben Browder perform in the television show "Farscape." (Photo Courtesy of Sci Fi Channel/Getty Images)

The chemistry between John Crichton (Ben Browder) and Aeryn Sun (Claudia Black) in the cult hit series Farscape was so off the charts you could imagine it powering the bio-mechanical ship, Moya, indefinitely. He's a human and she's a Sebacean, but they crackle whenever they exchange glances. Fans of the show were deeply invested in the pairing, which is a slow burn that steams up the entire span of the franchise.

RELATED: Farscape Fan Favorite Claudia Black Sneakily Added Another Sci-Fi Franchise To Her Resume

Midnight, Texas

The sexy little town of Midnight, Texas is an off-the-radar town that welcomes the supernatural misfits of the world. Its citizens include vampires, a witch, a fallen angel, a half-demon, and a were-creature, with others just arriving to create drama. Manfred Bernardo (François Arnaud) comes to town to escape some problems, and ends up getting immersed in the bigger messes of his neighbors. Romance wise, there's the steamy marriage of Olivia (Arielle Kebbel) and vampire Lem (Peter Mensah); the human Bobo (Dylan Bruce) and witch Fiji (Parisa Fitz-Henley); and Walker Chisum (Josh Kelly) and Joe Strong (Jason Lewis). There's a little something for every kind of shipper, with not all relationships resulting in a happy ending.

Noughts + Crosses

A BBC One and Peacock original, Noughts + Crosses is for those who love Shakespearean style storytelling. The show is set in an alternate reality where, 700 years ago, different wars and alliances created a global reworking so that Black people, or Crosses, rule over whites, known as Noughts. Sephy (Masali Baduza) is a Cross who falls in love with Callum (Jack Rowan), a Nought. Their love is flashpoint in a world where race and civil discontent foment on the streets. If you love that Romeo and Juliet vibe, this series serves that up, along with lots of social commentary to add stakes and discourse.

Quantum Leap

Eliza Taylor as Hannah Carson and Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song in a scene from Quantum Leap, Season 2 Episode 6. Photo: NBC

In NBC's revival of Quantum Leap, the heart of Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) is a very big part of his leaping across time. In Season 1, he was trying to get back to his fiancée, Addison (Caitlin Bassett). In Season 2, after disappearing for three years, Ben had to start again. And he found time-crossed love with fellow physicist Hannah Carson (Eliza Taylor). The show might be about changing wrongs throughout time, but it's also a celebration of the romantic soul — in this case, Ben — who remains hopeful despite being stuck in time.

