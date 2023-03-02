Good news, Harry Potter fans! Universal parks add vegan Butterbeer to 'Wizarding World' menu

Get ready to be spellbound. Vegan Harry Potter fans — or those just looking to ditch dairy — can now get a taste of Butterbeer, the sweet sip that all the cool young wizards and witches drink in the books and films they inspired. The butterscotch-flavored beverage will now be sold at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, the theme park company announced Thursday.

Just like the the original version of Butterbeer that's long been a staple at the parks, the vegan variety will come in both cold and frozen forms — which, let's face it, is a big plus in the Florida and California heat. Universal is promising a nearly-identical taste to the existing drink, which also boasts shortbread flavors, except that this new addition will be topped off with a froth that's vegan-based.

Fans familiar with the Harry Potter franchise know that the titular boy wizard and his magically-inclined pals Ron and Hermione (and most of their classmates at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry) enjoy Butterbeer when they have a chance to visit Hogsmeade village and stop into pubs that sell it like The Three Broomsticks or the Hog's Head Inn. Wizards can also order one at spots like the Leaky Cauldron pub in Diagon Alley, the fictional London strip that's accessible to magical beings.

Cold and frozen vegan butterbeer Photo: Universal Parks

Since the Wizarding World themed lands at the Orlando and Hollywood parks do such a good job of replicating settings from the book and film series, you can also pick up your Butterbeer at such hotspots. In Universal Orlando, head to the Three Broomsticks eatery in Hogsmeade and the Leaky Cauldron restaurant in Diagon Alley to buy your non-dairy Butterbeer. If you're on the West Coast, you can score your drink at the Hog’s Head pub or the Three Broomsticks restaurant at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Butterbeer first became available for sale at the parks in 2010 when The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade opened at Universal Orlando Resort. It currently costs $7.99 for regular, frozen and hot Butterbeer at the Orlando park and $8 for the same options at the Hollywood themed area.

There are also animal-free food options at both sets of parks like Irish Stew and Shepherd's Pasty Pie to make sure any vegans or those with dietary restrictions don't go hungry in between riding the attractions. The Orlando-area park also offers a Mushroom Pie Platter.

If you can't make it to one of the Universal theme parks anytime soon, you can at least glimpse the characters in the Harry Potter films enjoying their Butterbeer in the movies currently streaming on Peacock.