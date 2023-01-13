'Violent Night' hits home video this month with a sleigh full of deleted scenes & bloody special features

Christmas 2022 may be over, but Universal Pictures has one more festive gift left in the sack. The studio has announced official release dates for the highly-anticipated home video debut of the instant holiday classic: Violent Night.

The David Harbour-fronted send-up to Die Hard arrives on Digital exactly one week from today — Friday, Jan. 20 — before hitting Blu-Ray and DVD four days later on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Both editions will be chock full of special features, plucked fresh from Santa's magical bag (just pray to Krampus you're on the Nice List), including a litany of deleted scenes; several behind-the-scenes featurettes; and a commentary led by director Tommy Wirkola (Dead Snow, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters).

See below for a complete rundown of all the extras that await you:

Quarrelin' Kringle - Cast and crew relay why David Harbour is the perfect brawler for this combative rendition of Santa.

- Cast and crew relay why David Harbour is the perfect brawler for this combative rendition of Santa. Santa's Helpers: The Making Of VIOLENT NIGHT - Tommy Wirkola and David Leitch have reunited for another madcap, violent fairytale with heart in VIOLENT NIGHT. This making-of will celebrate their spirited reunion as well as the other little helpers.

- Tommy Wirkola and David Leitch have reunited for another madcap, violent fairytale with heart in VIOLENT NIGHT. This making-of will celebrate their spirited reunion as well as the other little helpers. Deck the Halls with Brawls - Go behind the action as we go blow for blow with the new villains of Christmas.

- Go behind the action as we go blow for blow with the new villains of Christmas. Feature Commentary with Director Tommy Wirkola, Producer Guy Danella, Writer Pat Casey and Writer Josh Miller

Deleted and Extended Scenes:

Family Arrives at the Mansion

Jason and Linda in Bedroom

Krampus Sees Trudy's Radio

Santa on the Roof

Walk to the Manger

Family Resolution

Bad Dad

Cast Call Back

Extended Scenes

Violent Night (2022) Blu-Ray Cover

Written by Sonic the Hedgehog scribes, Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the film stars Harbour as a hammer-swinging Santa Claus who goes up against a small army of mercenaries trying to rob a fortified family compound in Connecticut. Chatting with SYFY WIRE not too long ago, Casey and Miller confirmed the idea for this project began at a suburban TV station in Minneapolis, Minnesota where local high schoolers were allowed to take over the studio once a year.

"It was a live call-in show that would have pre-taped sketches that we’d kick to," Miller explained. "We made a lot of different Die Hard parodies and homages. So it's funny that like looking back, Die Hard Santa started there. But even back then, our Die Hard Santa itself was like a rip-off of our previous Die Hard parodies."

"Bad guys took over the studio, so the terrorists were hosting the live portion of the show that week," Casey added. "And then we would cut away to Santa crawling through vents and picking up bad guys one by one. That was our Christmas special for the year. But we always sort of had it in our back pocket. And every once in a while we'd be like, ‘Could we do that Santa thing as a real movie?’ For the longest time, we never mentioned it to anyone because we thought it was too stupid for anyone to really embrace it when it turns out, it was just stupid enough."

John Leguizamo (John Wick), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), and Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise) round out the cast.

Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella produced the feature. Marc S. Fischer is an executive producer.

Violent Night is currently available to rent or purchase (without special features) on digital platforms.

