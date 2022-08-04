Warner Bros. Discovery exec on shelving 'Batgirl,' faith in 'The Flash,' and DCEU's 10-year plan

“We are not going to release any film before it’s ready … DC is something we can make better.”

Warner Bros. Discovery had its quarterly earnings call today, fresh off the news that the company is permanently shelving the nearly-complete Batgirl movie. During the Q&A session for that call, the company’s CEO David Zaslav addressed the unexpected move as well as what’s in the works for DC moving forward.

“You look at Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman — these are brands that are known everywhere in the world,” Zaslav said (via The Hollywood Reporter). “We have done a reset. We’ve restructured the business where we are going to focus, where there is going to be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC.”

Zaslav went on to say that the plan is to emulate what Disney/Marvel has done with the MCU under the leadership of former Disney CEO Bob Iger and Marvel Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige. “We think we can build a much stronger, sustainable growth business out of DC,” he said. “As part of that, we are going to focus on quality. We are not going to release any film before it’s ready … DC is something we can make better.”

Zaslav then praised other DC movies in the pipeline, specifically Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash. “We are very excited about them. We’ve seen them. We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better,” he said.

Zaslav’s confirmation that The Flash will still come out in theaters comes on the heels of several reports that have accused star Ezra Miller of assault, harassment, and grooming children. Zaslav did hedge on whether the release schedule of these movies might change, and he was also silent on the movie Blue Beetle, which was bumped up to theatrical release after initially greenlit as an HBO Max film.

Looking for some sci-fi adventure? Check out Battlestar Galactica, Heroes, Warehouse 13, Eureka, SYFY's Resident Alien, Sliders, Intergalactic and more on Peacock now.