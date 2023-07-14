Watch This 5-Minute First Look at Christopher Nolan’s Epic Oppenheimer

"It is the Biggest Story of the Last 100 Years": Matt Damon and Emily Blunt Talk Oppenheimer

A new five-minute mashup video combines never-before-seen scenes from Oppenheimer, along with interviews with key cast members and the director.

It was bound to be explosive. A tension-packed opening look at Oppenheimer — the Universal Pictures film about the U.S. development of the first nuclear weapons — has just been released, and the video features riveting scenes from the flick as well as interviews with key cast members and director Christopher Nolan.

The five-minute mashup begins with scenes of Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who helped create the weapons while working on the Manhattan Project at the secret Los Alamos Laboratory. We also almost immediately get glimpses of a fiery explosion from the biographical thriller.

Saving more peeks of the movie for a bit later, the new video segues into an interview with Nolan, who wrote, directed and produced the flick. "In the case of this film, I wrote the script in the first person," he says. "It's the only time I've done that. It made it clear to anyone that read the script that we're on this ride with Oppenheimer."

Watch the New Opening Look at Oppenheimer here:

Murphy, who takes on the role of the title character, explains of learning it's all told from Oppenheimer's perspective: "It was very unusual. It took me a minute to actually comprehend, and then I realized, 'Oh, that's a huge responsibility.'"

He had Nolan's full trust though. "Cillian playing Oppenheimer was the centerpiece of the film," Nolan said. "But I knew that he was going to need the most extraordinary ensemble around him." Nolan found that in Emily Blunt, who co-stars as Oppenheimer's wife Katherine "Kitty; Matt Damon, who plays Leslie Groves, who directed the Manhattan Project; and Robert Downey Jr., who portrays Lewis Strauss, who served on the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy in a still from Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" Photo: Universal Studios

Among the others who make up the star-studded cast are Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck and Rami Malek. "If Chris Nolan calls you and says that he'd like to meet you with, like I don't care what it is ...," Blunt says, " ... you'd be mad to say no," Pugh finishes in a separate interview that's spliced in.

"It feels to me that every single character is significant because they're all historical figures of consequence," Murphy adds.

Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt in a still from Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" Photo: Universal Studios

More chilling scenes from the film round out the new video, including one showing a trembling hand over a large red button. "There's a chance that when we push that button, we destroy the world," Damon's Groves says in the film.

The suspense won't build for much longer, since Oppenheimer premieres exclusively in theaters on July 21.

