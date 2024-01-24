Watch Harrison Ford Sweetly Thank Wife Calista Flockhart While Accepting Career Achievement Award

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the Los Angeles Premiere of LucasFilms' "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" at Dolby Theatre on June 14, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

"I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support," Ford said.

Harrison Ford has been fortunate enough to work with some of the greatest cinematic voices of all time, but none of them were called out by name when the 81-year-old actor accepted the Career Achievement Award at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony last weekend. The only individual who got a specific shoutout during his speech was Ford's wife of the last 14 years, Calista Flockhart.

"I'm really happy to be here tonight, to see what our business is turning into and all of the talented people who are getting opportunities that probably would not have existed in the early part of my career. I'm very happy about that," said the Star Wars and Indiana Jones alum before accepting the accolade from Dial of Destiny director/co-writer, James Mangold. "I'm here because of a combination of luck and the work of wonderful directors, writers, filmmakers. I feel enormously lucky. I'm happy for this honor and I appreciate it very much. I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support — and I need a lot of support. I'm grateful to all the fine actors — I see many of them here tonight — that I've worked with and I'm deeply happy to have had the opportunities that I've had. I'm grateful. Thank you. I won't take any more of your time. Thank you."

The gathered audience of Hollywood A-listers included the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Ferrell, Rachel Brosnahan, Bradley Cooper, Ryan Gosling, Pedro Pascal, Kevin Pollack, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Giamatti, and — most notable of all — Ford's Temple of Doom co-star, Ke Huy Quan.

Watch Harrison Ford Accept Career Achievement Award at 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

The 59-year-old Flockhart, famous for playing the titular role of Ally McBeal, echoed her superstar spouse's sentiments while catching up with People. "He supports me a lot," she said. "It’s a mutual thing."

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Relationship Timeline

Ford and Flockhart first met in 2002 at the 59th Golden Globes. "I'm in love," Ford, who had been married twice before, told People a year later. "Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life. I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn't surprised that I did."

The couple got married in 2010 while Ford was shooting Cowboys & Aliens with director Jon Favreau in New Mexico. Former Governor Bill Richardson officiated the ceremony at his official residence. Ford subsequent adopted Flockhart's son, Liam.

