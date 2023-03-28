Watch Jeff Goldblum hijack his 'Late Night' interview to test Seth Meyers on movie trivia

"I'm of very little interest to myself, really, as it turns out."

(l-r) Actor Jeff Goldblum during an interview with host Seth Meyers on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

"I'm of very little interest to myself, really, as it turns out," a gassy and lozenge-chewing Jeff Goldblum declared while making a guest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Monday evening.

The actor/musician — who was supposed to be promoting his new album, Plays Well with Others (now on sale from Decca Records) — completely hijacked the interview to discuss movie trivia, hairstyles, and shirt colors. Meyers and bandleader Fred Armisen found themselves rather stumped by Goldblum's cinematic knowledge pertaining to The King of Comedy and Paint Your Wagon.

Check out the full conversation (as well as the actor's live performance with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra) below:

Goldblum next big screen role will appear in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, which opens in theaters everywhere this summer by way of Focus Features.

Inspired by America's fascination with outer space during the early decades of the Cold War, the film takes place in a fictional desert town, circa 1955. "The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events," reads the official plot synopsis.

As per usual, Anderson — who also wrote the screenplay — has wrangled up a star-studded cast comprised of both newcomers and longtime collaborators: Goldblum, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, and Jake Ryan.

Anderson came up with the screen story with Roman Coppola (son of Francis Ford Coppola) and produced the feature alongside Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson. Asteroid City will enjoy a limited rollout Friday, June 16 before hitting theaters nationwide Friday, June 23.

Feast your eyes on the teaser poster:

Plays Well with Others is now on sale from Decca Records. Fans can pick up autographed vinyl copies for $25.99 a pop.

