The dazzling new trailer for Netflix & Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' promises to amaze

Guillermo del Toro is a filmmaker well-versed in the history of storytelling, a director with a deep devotion not just to his chosen medium, but to the landscape of fairy tales, folklore, and beyond. It's no wonder that he would be interested in a story like Pinocchio in the first place, and it's clear from everything we've seen of his upcoming Netflix adaptation that he knows the tale inside and out. Now, we're on the verge of getting to see exactly how he twists things to make them his own.

Netflix released a new trailer for the film, which has rolled out to select film festivals and begins a select theatrical release this month ahead of its December streaming drop, on Wednesday, and once again the message is quite clear: You think you know this story, but you don't.

Through a two-minute feast of stop-motion visuals, the new trailer hits on several familiar beats in the Pinocchio story. We get to see the little wooden boy (Gregory Mann) join a traveling circus, run away from home in defiance of his cricket friend (Ewan McGregor), get attacked by a giant sea beast, and even grow his nose every time he tells a lie. But this isn't just another Pinocchio. This is Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, which means everything from the spirit who guides Pinocchio (Tilda Swinton) to the leader of the circus (Christoph Waltz) gets its own new spin, both visually and narratively.

Check out the new trailer below:

Co-directed by Del Toro and Mark Gustafson as the result of a years-long passion project from Del Toro himself, Pinocchio began its rollout earlier this fall at the BFI London Film Festival, then enjoyed an American premiere at the AFI festival before rolling out to select theaters beginning this week. As of this writing, the film has universal acclaim on Rotten Tomatoes, and seems set to be one of 2022's most acclaimed films in animation and beyond.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio arrives on Netflix Dec. 9.

