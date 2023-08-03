Wes Anderson's Asteroid City Hitting Blu-ray & DVD with a UFO Full of Bonus Features August 15

It's time to quirkily question your place in the universe with the impending Blu-ray and DVD release of Wes Anderson's Asteroid City. The idiosyncractic cosmic romp from the undisputed master of methodical filmmaking arrives on physical media Tuesday, August 15 with an interstellar vessel chock full of bonus features. If you can't wait that long to catch a glimpse of Jeff Goldblum's meteor-stealing extraterrestrial, don't worry — the film is also hitting Digital (along with a number of exclusive goodies) four days prior on Friday, August 11.

Framed as a televised stage production and featuring one of the most impressive ensemble casts in recent memory, Asteroid City takes place against the backdrop of a fictional town in the American Southwest, circa 1955, where regular atomic tests — and a curious visitor from another planet — are simply par for the course.

Asteroid City Home Release Bonus Features

The Making of Asteroid City — With Wes Anderson as your guide, take a personal tour behind the scenes of Asteroid City and get insider’s access into set creation, performer preparation, music rehearsals and more.

Desert Town – Wes Anderson pulls back the curtain on the creation of Asteroid City with an intimate look at what goes into building a town in the middle of a desert and bringing its quirks to life.

Doomsday Carnival (Digital, Blu-ray, DVD Exclusive) — Go even further inside Asteroid City as period costumes, classic cars, and camera tricks combine to create a bustling midway of carnival rides and lookie-loos anticipating an alien arrival.

Montana and Ranch Hands — Witness a quiet prayer evolve into a hand-clapping country hoedown as the film’s fictional band inspires a sudden dance number through their banjo, bass, and washboard.

The Players (Digital, Blu-ray, DVD Exclusive) — Go behind-the-scenes with the stars of Asteroid City.

The Alien (Digital Exclusive) – Designers come up with the concept and Jeff Goldblum suits up in the costume to create the captivating look and mesmerizing movements of the movie’s extraterrestrial creature.

The Roadrunner (Digital Exclusive) – Get a peek at the planning, puppeteering, and careful camera positioning that animates an artificial animal with scene-stealing personality.

Jason Schwartzman, Scarlet Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, and Jake Ryan co-star.

Anderson wrote the screenplay based on a story he co-conceived alongside Roman Coppola (son of Francis Ford Coppola and co-writer of The Darjeeling Limited and Moonrise Kingdom). The director also produced the film alongside Steven Rales (The French Dispatch) and Jeremy Dawson (The Whale). Coppola was an executive producer with Henning Molfenter, Christoph Fisser, and Charlie Woebcken.

If you'd just like to watch the movie as it is, Asteroid City is currently available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Vudu and Apple TV without any of the bonus features.

Asteroid City (2023) on Blu-ray™ and DVD Photo: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

