Need to know how to tell which Hot Wheels™ are worth money? If they are in this group, then you’ll be all set.

What Are the Rarest Hot Wheels™? And How Can You Tell What They're Worth?

If you’re a fan of Hot Wheels™, then you’ll want to check out Hot Wheels™: Ultimate Challenge, which has new episodes premiering on NBC every Tuesday evening. The series is hosted by Rutledge Wood and a rotating cast of guest judges work with Hot Wheels Superfans who get the chance to create new additions to the classic line of collectibles.

If you are a collector yourself, then you might be interested in what the rarest items are. Not that you’d ever sell any of them, but it might be good to know anyway. Just like math.

How do you tell which Hot Wheels are worth money? Let’s take a look at six of the rarest of the rare. If you have one of them, rejoice. We’ll tell you what the experts say it could potentially be worth, as well as what we found during a fun-filled search on eBay.

6. 1977 Flying Colors GMC Motorhome

Only 30 of these were created, and they were made as gifts for GMC salespeople in 1977. Those buck bunnies also got a plaque, so how’s that for a bonus? It isn’t big enough to live in (it’s a little toy), but it would be fun to look at. Dare to dream.

What you could get for it: $1,500-$3,000

Best we could find: $1,800 is currently being asked for a pre-owned model in “near mint” condition.

5. 1974 Blue Rodger Dodger

Color is everything when it comes to the monetary value of Hot Wheels. There are plenty of color variants for this model, but the rarest of them is blue. Only seven of them were made.

Other colors of this edition would be fine additions to your collection. If you’re in it for the cash, you’ll have to get the blues.

What you could get for it: $8,000

Best we could find: All were “restored” and none had the valuable color. One owner is currently asking $125 for a pre-owned variant.

4. 1969 Ed Shaver Blue AMC AMX

The stickers make it hot, and the bright white interior makes it scorching. This 1969 design is based on a custom collaboration between Mattel and Ed Shaver, and it has personality for days.

What you could get for it: $10,000

Best we could find: Some sellers are asking for a couple hundred bucks, but none of them are in any kind of package. The interior isn't quite what we're looking for either.

3. 1970 Mad Maverick

The “Mad Maverick” variation from Ford led to a variant with Hot Wheels, and the name was soon changed to “Mighty Maverick.” Only five models (with the “Mad” version of the name under the hood) exist. Two of them are red, two of them are blue, and one of them isn’t painted at all.

What you could get for it: $13,000

Best we could find: A “Mighty Maverick” version could get you $50, give or take shipping and negotiation.

2. 1968 Over Chrome Ford Mustang

The classic car is a classic collectible. It is perfectly recreated, including a hood that pops up and reveals a fully detailed engine. It was created for advertising purposes, so only two exist. A less popular color once again makes a difference: a “watermelon” edition in perfect condition is a very rare (and very good) find.

What you could get for it: $40,000 for the watermelon, but any version of this car will be valuable.

Best we could find: A pre-owned copper edition (with a tan interior) is currently being offered for $134.88.

1. 1969 Pink VW Beach Bomb

It’s a pink van with surfboards sticking out of the back of it, and if you own one, you have the rarest Hot Wheels collectible there is. You and your tiny VW will be the envy of collectors everywhere.

There are a few factors that make it so rare. Only two of them were produced in 1969, mostly because the surfboards in the back caused balance issues. The pink color makes it even rarer. If you are reading this and you're thinking to yourself, “Hey, I have that one!” then your name might be Bruce Pascal, the current owner of one of these Hot Wheel Holy Grails.

What you could get for it: $175,000. The value keeps going up, so if you want it, you'd better assemble $200,000. If you want to convince Pascal to part with his, you’ll need a lot more.

Best we could find: Even the more common edition with the surfboards on the side will get you something. One seller is currently seeking $1,400 for a pre-owned purple. We didn’t see a version of this model that had an asking price below $100. If you have one, then you’re in the hundreds!

New episodes of Hot Wheels™: Ultimate Challenge air Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.