All the sci-fi TV & movies streaming in April 2023: ‘Mrs. Davis’, ‘Titans,’ 'Sweet Tooth' & more

Take a tax-season break with big premieres at Peacock, Paramount+, Amazon, and more.

April can be a taxing time, but the only audit we’re doing this month is a deep scan ‘round the dial to track the genre highlights that can stream away your tax-season pain. Big premieres at Peacock, Paramount+, Amazon, and more lead a crunch-time honor roll of sci-fi and genre-adjacent fun as April 15 draws near, so stack your pennies and save your stress for the government — because on the small screen, April’s actually shaping up to be a pretty chill month.

Damon Lindelof has something dystopian up his sleeve with Mrs. Davis, the wild sci-fi thriller series starring Betty Gilpin set to kick off April 20 on Peacock. Gilpin stars as Sister Simone, a nun intent on taking down the series’ titular omniscient AI — though as the trailer teases, there’s far more going on here than just a simple sisterly squabble with a technocratic pile of silicon.

Gilpin has teased that Mrs. Davis spans more genres and sci-fi themes than a nun can shake her habit at, and from what we’ve seen so far of Lindelof’s funny, trippy followup to his Emmy-winning Watchmen on HBO, we believe it.

While we’re talking HBO, April’s the month when Titans ends its midseason episode drought, swinging back to HBO Max as Season 4 of the DC-based show wends toward its series finale finish line. Bill Hader also returns to HBO Max this month for the fourth and final season of Barry, as the now-incarcerated serial killer schemes a way out of his deadly mess from the wrong side of a prison door. Also premiering April 20 at HBO Max is Fired on Mars, an adult animated sci-fi comedy from Pete Davidson about a down-and-out corporate drone trying to get ahead on the Red Planet.

Over at Amazon, this month’s big new premiere is the planet-spanning espionage series Citadel, executive produced by Marvel movie directing icons the Russo brothers. Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a pair of agents who’ve survived the downfall of the fictional titular spy agency, Citadel is meant to anchor a larger Amazon franchise that’ll drop in on spinoff locations where the action unfolds separately all around the world, with a sinister crime group known as the Manticore supplying the common threat.

Netflix, meanwhile, has a cool look back at 30 years of Power Rangers history in store when original documentary Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always makes its debut on April 19. The platform also welcomes fantasy drama Sweet Tooth back on April 27 for its second season, with human-animal hybrid Gus (Christian Convery) in the hands of captors after the hair-raising events of the dramatic Season 1 finale.

The Great Cornholio reanimates at Paramount+ on April 20, as Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butthead dorks back to the platform with a new batch of fantabulously stupid episodes for the start of its second season. On April 30, Paramount+ also premieres Fatal Attraction, an event series spinoff from the iconic 1980s thriller of the same name, featuring Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson, and Amanda Peet.

Apple TV+ has a nice handful of genre premieres in April, including the April 5 Season 2 return of the time-warping musical comedy series Schmigadoon! April 21 brings Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Adrien Brody, and Tim Blake Nelson onto the platform with Ghosted, an adventure rom-com flick that puts Evans’ character on the globetrotting heels of love interest Sadie (de Armas), who only grows more alluring in his eyes when she turns out to be a secret agent. Kids and adults alike, meanwhile, can vibe together with Frog and Toad, the tranquil new animated series debuting April 28 on Apple TV+ and based on the classic children’s books.

Last but not least, Grogu and his adopted space-dad keep the galactic action going as The Mandalorian rolls along at Disney+. They’re almost at the finish line: Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda have only three episodes left, including the big Season 3 finale arriving on April 19. Marvel star Jeremy Renner is also thankfully on the mend, giving the first interview since his scary January accident in “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph” arriving April 7 at Disney+. That’s just in time for the series premiere of his charity-minded Rennervations reality mini-series, which hits the platform days later on April 12.

Check out the full streaming rundown below:

Peacock

April 1

The Change-Up (2011)

DOOM (2005)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (2010)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Oblivion (2013)

Spy Game (2001)

Waterworld (1995)

April 4

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

April 6

The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)

April 13

The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)

April 19

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

April 20

The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)

Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episodes 1-4, New Episodes Thursdays (Peacock Original)

April 27

Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Disney+

April 2

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)

April 5

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3, episode 6)

April 7

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph

April 9

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

April 12

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3, episode 7)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Rennervations (Series premiere, all episodes)

April 14

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

April 19

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3, episode 8 — season finale)

April 26

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Series premiere, all episodes)

April 28

Peter Pan & Wendy

Netflix

April 1

The Birds

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Conan the Destroyer

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Hotel Transylvania

How to Train Your Dragon

I, Frankenstein

Inception

The Land Before Time

Marnie

Psycho

Puss in Boots

Shrek Forever After

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Zombieland

April 6

Beef

April 7

Oh Belinda

Chupa

April 13

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2)

Obsession (Series premiere)

Phenomena

April 15

Time Trap

April 19

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

April 20

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

April 27

Sweet Tooth (Season 2)

April 28

InuYasha (Season 6)

Hulu

April 1

American Psycho (2000)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Copycat (1995)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Dredd (2012)

Elysium (2013)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Mission To Mars (2000)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

Prom Night (2008)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

April 3

Escape From Planet Earth (2013)

April 5

Reginald the Vampire (Season 1 — all episodes)

April 7

Medieval (2022)

April 8

13 Assassins (2010)

April 13

Door Mouse (2022)

Flux Gourmet (2022)

April 14

The Offering (2023)

She Will (2021)

April 18

The Quake (2018)

April 20

Quasi (2023)

April 26

Saint X (Series premiere — three episodes)

HBO Max

April 1

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

The Circle (2017)

The Cold Light of Day, (2012)

Coraline (2009)

Drive Angry (2011)

Enter the Warrior’s Gate (2016)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Ghost (1990)

Harriet The Spy (1996)

The Host (2007)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

Knowing (2009)

The Last Days on Mars, (2013)

Lucy (2014)

One Missed Call (2008)

The Smurfs Movie (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

Taken 3 (2014)

The Wave (2016)

White God (2014)

April 6

Looney Tunes Cartoons (Season 5 premiere)

The Winchesters (Season 1)

April 11

The Last Ship (2014)

April 13

Titans (Season 4 Mid-season premiere)

April 14

Clone High (2002)

April 16

Barry (Season 4 premiere)

April 20

Fired on Mars (Season 1 premiere)

April 23

Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor (2022)

April 27

Love & Death (Limited series — premiere)

Paramount+

April 1

1984

Basic Instinct 2

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

Crawlspace

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Fight Club

Forbidden City Cop

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Lifeforce

Mad Max

Mother!

Planet of the Apes

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Poltergeist III

Shutter Island

Stargate: Continuum

Stargate: The Ark of Truth

The Core

The Killing

The Last House on the Left

April 11

Signal (Season 1)

Yonder (Season 1 — premiere)

April 12

Supah Ninjas (Seasons 1 & 2)

April 14

Rugrats (Season 2)

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

April 19

Crank Yankers (Season 6)

Fairview (Season 1)

The Adventures of Paddington (Season 2)

April 20

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butthead (Season 2 — premiere)

April 30

Fatal Attraction (Season 1 — premiere)

Prime Video

April 1

At the Gate of the Ghost (2013)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001)

Death Wish 2 (1982)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)

Face/Off (1997)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (2015)

Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Jigsaw (2017)

Life of Pi (2012)

Mary and The Witch’s Flower (2017)

Max Payne (2008)

Ong Bak (2005)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Speed (1994)

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

Terminator Genisys (2015)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Mechanic (2011)

The Medallion (2003)

Top Gun (1986)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

April 12

Alter Ego (2022)

Big Bad Wolves (2014)

Whose Streets? (2017)

April 19

Demon Warriors (2007)

I Melt With You (2011)

Playback (2012)

Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)

April 21

Judy Blume Forever (2023)

April 28

Citadel (Season 1 — premiere)



Apple TV+

April 5

Schmigadoon! (Season 2)

April 14

Jane

The Last Thing He Told Me

April 21

Ghosted

April 28

The Afterparty (Season 2 premiere)

Frog and Toad (Series premiere)