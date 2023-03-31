Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
All the sci-fi TV & movies streaming in April 2023: ‘Mrs. Davis’, ‘Titans,’ 'Sweet Tooth' & more
Take a tax-season break with big premieres at Peacock, Paramount+, Amazon, and more.
April can be a taxing time, but the only audit we’re doing this month is a deep scan ‘round the dial to track the genre highlights that can stream away your tax-season pain. Big premieres at Peacock, Paramount+, Amazon, and more lead a crunch-time honor roll of sci-fi and genre-adjacent fun as April 15 draws near, so stack your pennies and save your stress for the government — because on the small screen, April’s actually shaping up to be a pretty chill month.
Damon Lindelof has something dystopian up his sleeve with Mrs. Davis, the wild sci-fi thriller series starring Betty Gilpin set to kick off April 20 on Peacock. Gilpin stars as Sister Simone, a nun intent on taking down the series’ titular omniscient AI — though as the trailer teases, there’s far more going on here than just a simple sisterly squabble with a technocratic pile of silicon.
Gilpin has teased that Mrs. Davis spans more genres and sci-fi themes than a nun can shake her habit at, and from what we’ve seen so far of Lindelof’s funny, trippy followup to his Emmy-winning Watchmen on HBO, we believe it.
While we’re talking HBO, April’s the month when Titans ends its midseason episode drought, swinging back to HBO Max as Season 4 of the DC-based show wends toward its series finale finish line. Bill Hader also returns to HBO Max this month for the fourth and final season of Barry, as the now-incarcerated serial killer schemes a way out of his deadly mess from the wrong side of a prison door. Also premiering April 20 at HBO Max is Fired on Mars, an adult animated sci-fi comedy from Pete Davidson about a down-and-out corporate drone trying to get ahead on the Red Planet.
Over at Amazon, this month’s big new premiere is the planet-spanning espionage series Citadel, executive produced by Marvel movie directing icons the Russo brothers. Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a pair of agents who’ve survived the downfall of the fictional titular spy agency, Citadel is meant to anchor a larger Amazon franchise that’ll drop in on spinoff locations where the action unfolds separately all around the world, with a sinister crime group known as the Manticore supplying the common threat.
Netflix, meanwhile, has a cool look back at 30 years of Power Rangers history in store when original documentary Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always makes its debut on April 19. The platform also welcomes fantasy drama Sweet Tooth back on April 27 for its second season, with human-animal hybrid Gus (Christian Convery) in the hands of captors after the hair-raising events of the dramatic Season 1 finale.
The Great Cornholio reanimates at Paramount+ on April 20, as Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butthead dorks back to the platform with a new batch of fantabulously stupid episodes for the start of its second season. On April 30, Paramount+ also premieres Fatal Attraction, an event series spinoff from the iconic 1980s thriller of the same name, featuring Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson, and Amanda Peet.
Apple TV+ has a nice handful of genre premieres in April, including the April 5 Season 2 return of the time-warping musical comedy series Schmigadoon! April 21 brings Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Adrien Brody, and Tim Blake Nelson onto the platform with Ghosted, an adventure rom-com flick that puts Evans’ character on the globetrotting heels of love interest Sadie (de Armas), who only grows more alluring in his eyes when she turns out to be a secret agent. Kids and adults alike, meanwhile, can vibe together with Frog and Toad, the tranquil new animated series debuting April 28 on Apple TV+ and based on the classic children’s books.
Last but not least, Grogu and his adopted space-dad keep the galactic action going as The Mandalorian rolls along at Disney+. They’re almost at the finish line: Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda have only three episodes left, including the big Season 3 finale arriving on April 19. Marvel star Jeremy Renner is also thankfully on the mend, giving the first interview since his scary January accident in “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph” arriving April 7 at Disney+. That’s just in time for the series premiere of his charity-minded Rennervations reality mini-series, which hits the platform days later on April 12.
Peacock
April 1
The Change-Up (2011)
DOOM (2005)
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
Ghost Rider (2007)
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
Jumanji (1995)
The Karate Kid (2010)
Mercury Rising (1998)
Oblivion (2013)
Spy Game (2001)
Waterworld (1995)
April 4
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
April 6
The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)
April 13
The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)
April 19
The Lego Batman Movie (2017)
April 20
The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)
Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episodes 1-4, New Episodes Thursdays (Peacock Original)
April 27
Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Disney+
April 2
The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)
April 5
Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3, episode 6)
April 7
Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph
April 9
The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
April 12
Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3, episode 7)
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, 5 episodes)
Rennervations (Series premiere, all episodes)
April 14
Oswald the Lucky Rabbit
April 19
Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 3, episode 8 — season finale)
April 26
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Series premiere, all episodes)
April 28
Peter Pan & Wendy
Netflix
April 1
The Birds
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Conan the Destroyer
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Hotel Transylvania
How to Train Your Dragon
I, Frankenstein
Inception
The Land Before Time
Marnie
Psycho
Puss in Boots
Shrek Forever After
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Zombieland
April 6
Beef
April 7
Oh Belinda
Chupa
April 13
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2)
Obsession (Series premiere)
Phenomena
April 15
Time Trap
April 19
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always
April 20
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites
April 27
Sweet Tooth (Season 2)
April 28
InuYasha (Season 6)
Hulu
April 1
American Psycho (2000)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Copycat (1995)
Despicable Me (2010)
Despicable Me 2 (2013)
Dredd (2012)
Elysium (2013)
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
Mission To Mars (2000)
Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
Prom Night (2008)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
Shrek (2001)
Shrek 2 (2004)
April 3
Escape From Planet Earth (2013)
April 5
Reginald the Vampire (Season 1 — all episodes)
April 7
Medieval (2022)
April 8
13 Assassins (2010)
April 13
Door Mouse (2022)
Flux Gourmet (2022)
April 14
The Offering (2023)
She Will (2021)
April 18
The Quake (2018)
April 20
Quasi (2023)
April 26
Saint X (Series premiere — three episodes)
HBO Max
April 1
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
The Circle (2017)
The Cold Light of Day, (2012)
Coraline (2009)
Drive Angry (2011)
Enter the Warrior’s Gate (2016)
Evan Almighty (2007)
Ghost (1990)
Harriet The Spy (1996)
The Host (2007)
House at the End of the Street (2012)
Knowing (2009)
The Last Days on Mars, (2013)
Lucy (2014)
One Missed Call (2008)
The Smurfs Movie (2011)
The Smurfs 2 (2013)
Taken 3 (2014)
The Wave (2016)
White God (2014)
April 6
Looney Tunes Cartoons (Season 5 premiere)
The Winchesters (Season 1)
April 11
The Last Ship (2014)
April 13
Titans (Season 4 Mid-season premiere)
April 14
Clone High (2002)
April 16
Barry (Season 4 premiere)
April 20
Fired on Mars (Season 1 premiere)
April 23
Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor (2022)
April 27
Love & Death (Limited series — premiere)
Paramount+
April 1
1984
Basic Instinct 2
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Crawlspace
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Fight Club
Forbidden City Cop
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Lifeforce
Mad Max
Mother!
Planet of the Apes
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Poltergeist III
Shutter Island
Stargate: Continuum
Stargate: The Ark of Truth
The Core
The Killing
The Last House on the Left
April 11
Signal (Season 1)
Yonder (Season 1 — premiere)
April 12
Supah Ninjas (Seasons 1 & 2)
April 14
Rugrats (Season 2)
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
April 19
Crank Yankers (Season 6)
Fairview (Season 1)
The Adventures of Paddington (Season 2)
April 20
Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butthead (Season 2 — premiere)
April 30
Fatal Attraction (Season 1 — premiere)
Prime Video
April 1
At the Gate of the Ghost (2013)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001)
Death Wish 2 (1982)
Death Wish 3 (1985)
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)
Face/Off (1997)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)
Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)
Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (2015)
Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)
Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)
Jigsaw (2017)
Life of Pi (2012)
Mary and The Witch’s Flower (2017)
Max Payne (2008)
Ong Bak (2005)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
Shrek Forever After (2010)
Speed (1994)
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)
Terminator Genisys (2015)
The Big Lebowski (1998)
The Mechanic (2011)
The Medallion (2003)
Top Gun (1986)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)
April 12
Alter Ego (2022)
Big Bad Wolves (2014)
Whose Streets? (2017)
April 19
Demon Warriors (2007)
I Melt With You (2011)
Playback (2012)
Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)
April 21
Judy Blume Forever (2023)
April 28
Citadel (Season 1 — premiere)
Apple TV+
April 5
Schmigadoon! (Season 2)
April 14
Jane
The Last Thing He Told Me
April 21
Ghosted
April 28
The Afterparty (Season 2 premiere)
Frog and Toad (Series premiere)