Jeremy Renner says he has ’30 plus broken bones’ from New Year’s snowplow accident

If there are 206 bones in the typical human body, then the New Year’s Day accident that put Marvel Cinematic Universe Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner in the hospital apparently managed to break nearly 15 percent of them. In the MCU star’s latest social media update as he continues to recover at home, Renner shared that incredible new insight into the recent snowplow mishap that initially left him in critical condition.

Thanking fans for all their ongoing support via a new Instagram post that's both upbeat and serious, Renner revealed that he’d sustained “30 plus broken bones,” lending new perspective to the severity of the Jan. 1 incident that required an emergency airlift of the actor from the snowbound grounds near his Nevada home.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” Renner wrote in a post peppered with heart emojis and praying hands.

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all.“

After enduring a pair of surgeries and stint in the intensive care unit, the 52 year-old actor has been recovering at home since the mishap, which occurred when his snow-clearing vehicle rolled after Renner had momentarily stepped away to talk to someone. The initial report after his hospital admission revealed that Renner had “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” that necessitated surgery.

Since he’s been home, Renner has shared social media progress reports that reflect the gravity of his ordeal, both for the trauma of the initial event as well as the extensive path to recovery that his many injuries will require. But he’s brought a champion’s spirit to all of it, even managing to take part in the hype for the new second season of his Mayor of Kingstown series at Paramount+, in which he stars as the show’s titular shot-caller.

Count Earth’s Mightiest Heroes among the legion of fans who’ve been extending the Clint Barton actor their best vibes. In response to Renner’s latest shout-out, none other than Captain America star Chris Evans chimed in on Twitter with an admiring nod to his fellow Avenger’s real-life resilience.

“That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???” Evans posted in response to Renner’s latest recovery message. Renner tweeted back, “Love you brother…. I did check on the snow cat , she needs fuel,” alongside a wink and a cry-laughing emoji.

The two-time Oscar nominee was airlifted on New Year’s Day after his snowcat rolled while he was working to free snowbound vehicles near his home in the mountains outside Reno, Nev. Renner had momentarily exited the snowplow — later described by local law enforcement as “an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds."

