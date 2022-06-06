'What We Do in the Shadows' renewed for two more seasons; showrunners tease S4 cameos

Time to toast with one human alcohol beer, please! FX's hit vampire comedy, What We Do in the Shadows, has been renewed for a fifth and sixth season. The spin-off mockumentary series is set in the same universe as the What We Do in the Shadows (2014) movie written and directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The FX series follows the adventures of Staten Island vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) and their long suffering human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows is getting a summer premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. In a press conference today for Television Critics Association reporters, showrunners Paul Simms and Stefani Robinson and their cast shared some intel about what's coming for the vamps this season, which features Nadja opening a vampire nightclub; their biggest episode ever that includes a secret supernatural Night Market filled with mingling supernatural creatures; and an episode about the Jersey Pine Barrens.

The vampire nightclub storyline will put Nadja in her first boss lady position, which Simms said is a story they've been trying to explore since they established her "turning" origin story. "We've always talked about how Nadja was turned into a vampire when she was very young. And she was from a small Mediterranean island and never had a chance to be in the working world or be a boss or anything," he explained. "I think one of the most fun things about the nightclub is her finally getting the chance to be in charge of something and see what that power does to her."

Simms added that the nightclub will be an opportunity to welcome some cameos and guest stars this season. "The vampire nightclub is mainly for vampires. But also, they like to get some humans in there so that the vampires have something to drink. And I think also you'll see as the season progresses, like any semi secret nightclub that would open in New York, it attracts its share of celebrities who want to come and see what the hot new scene is. And they might not realize that they're going into a vampire nightclub and are at risk of dying," he laughed.

Simms also confirmed that comedian Fred Armisen will be popping up "playing a sort of Eugene Landy to Brian Wilson relationship" and that some other familiar faces are returning too. Robinson then teased, "There's some good surprises and I feel like true cameos that you might have to look twice before you recognize who they are."

As for expanding the supernatural creatures in the world, Simms said Episode 4, "The Night Market," is the biggest expansion of their creature mythology to date. "All the vampires go to the Night Market, which is where all the supernatural creatures in the city gather in a hidden place to barter and trade with each other. It's really an amazing episode, and we have the budget figures to prove it," he joked. "But it's a really cool episode where you see, not just vampires, but every kind of supernatural creature you can imagine and some that we've never seen before all mingling together."

The panel also shared that Nador will be focusing on finding a bride with the help of Guillermo. Laszlo is, for the first time in his existence, playing a surrogate parent to Baby Colin Robinson, who will stay in his arrested development. "Baby Colin is a growing boy who grows a little bit faster than normal humans," Simms shared. "Obviously the last time we saw him at the end of last season, he was a little baby. Only a year has passed and he already appears to be about a three year old. But he stays pretty young through most of the season, I'd say."

