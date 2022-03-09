Our next 'Star Wars' obsession: What we learned from the first 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' trailer

It was as if millions of voices cried out in nerdgasm and were not suddenly silenced. The long awaited first teaser for the next Disney+ streaming series is here. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi has popped in to say, all together now, "Hello there."

Ewan McGregor will reprise the role of Kenobi that he made famous in the Star Wars prequel films. Starring alongside him will be Moses Ingram, Joel Egerton, Rupert Friend, Sung Kang, Indira Varma, and more. Lest we forget, Hayden Christensen is set to appear as "Darth Vader." Not Anakin Skywalker, full Vader. Who knows what they're gonna do with that.

The teaser is brief, and kicks up feeling immediately with the use of two John Williams musical cues: "Duel of the Fates" and "Battle of the Heroes." It also lets us know some things for certain about this new miniseries.

Take a look at the trailer right here before we punch it.

So, what have we learned? Many things have been rumored, but some of them are rumors no longer.

Little Luke (Everyone dies)

Photo: Obi-Wan Kenobi | Teaser Trailer | Disney+ YouTube

Since the entire point of Obi-Wan being on Tatooine is to look after young Luke Skywalker, it's only fitting that the series will show him doing exactly that. While we got a glimpse of him doing this in Star Wars Rebels, but this is our first live-action glimpse of a wee little Luke playing pretend on the Lars Homestead.

Fun fact! Every character in the scene eventually ends up dead. Kenobi, Luke, Owen, and Beru... all toast in the wind. The homestead itself goes to pot. Enjoy these playful moments while you can, kid. Laugh it up!

Fortress Inquisitorious

Photo: Obi-Wan Kenobi | Teaser Trailer | Disney+ YouTube

The series will not take place solely on Tatooine, as the teaser features several other locations. One of which is a tall, dark building rising up out of the sea. We'd bet good credits that this is our first live-action look at the Fortress Inquisitorious. The location is featured in the game Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order, and it is the home base of the Inquisitors.

Inquisitors dominate the teaser, so it would be weird if this was a different tower in a different ocean. The interior design matches what we see in the game.

The Grand Inquisitor and Chronology: What this means for your weekend

Photo: Obi-Wan Kenobi | Teaser Trailer | Disney+ YouTube

Another rumor confirmed here: the series will feature the live-action debut of the Grand Inquisitor, who first appeared in Star Wars Rebels. Formerly played by Jason Isaacs, he is now played by Rupert Friend.

He's looking for someone in particular (who may or may not be Kenobi) and he's still enjoying his spinning red helicopter lightsaber. His presence here helps place the series in the Star Wars chronology; if this character is around, then all takes place before the entirety of Star Wars Rebels. It certainly takes place before the events of the Season 3 episode "Twin Suns", which is an episode that is pivotal to Kenobi's journey.

Fifth Brother?

Photo: Obi-Wan Kenobi | Teaser Trailer | Disney+ YouTube

Another Inquisitor is confirmed to now appear in live-action: Fifth Brother. He also appeared on Star Wars Rebels, and it looks like he is being played here by Sung Kang. If this isn't Fifth Brother, then he dresses exactly like Fifth Brother, and is possibly stalking Fifth Brother.

We already had the clarification, but Fifth Brother's presence further establishes that this series will take place well before the Rebels "Twin Suns" episode. Fifth Brother never had much to do on Rebels, so we're guessing that he will have more to do here. Here's hoping, that with Kang in the role, he eats a little bag of snacks at some point.

Imperial Varma

Photo: Obi-Wan Kenobi | Teaser Trailer | Disney+ YouTube

It looks like Indira Varma will be playing an Imperial Officer on the series. Fans of the Game of Thrones/Rome actor have wondered who she would be playing, and though this could be a character putting on a disguise, she seems to fit the uniform pretty well.

How will Varma's new Imperial Flunky stack up against the murderer's row of Imperial Flunkies we've already met? Time will tell. Going solely on the fact that it's Varma in the role, we're gonna guess that she'll give some pretty formidable flunk.

A new Inquisitor

Photo: Obi-Wan Kenobi | Teaser Trailer | Disney+ YouTube

Photos already confirmed Moses Ingram in this role before the teaser was released, but it is driven home all the more that Moses Ingram's Inquisitor is going to be a major force in the series. We only know that she is playing "Reva" and nothing more. If she has a brother/sister ranking among the inquisitors, we don't know what it is. She may be new, or she may turn out to be one of the lesser known Inquizzies that hasn't been fully fleshed out yet.

Either which way, she's here and she's fierce. We see her making trouble on Tatooine, and Uncle Owen may be caught up in it.

Kenobi himself will leave Tatooine

Photo: Obi-Wan Kenobi | Teaser Trailer | Disney+ YouTube

Another beautiful location is seen in the teaser (it's not Tatooine and it's not the Fortress) and it looks like another Star Wars spin on a Blade Runner world of neon crime. We see Inquisitors present in multiple shots of the planet, but Kenobi himself is there as well.

This proves once and for all that Kenobi will not stay on Tatooine for the entire run of the miniseries. We'd imagine that he'll have a damn good excuse to take his eyes off of little Luke. Whatever rematch may take place between Kenobi and Vader will very likely happen while Kenobi is on this sojourn, too. That'll teach him to leave the desert.

Whoever this person is... get me photos of Ehrenreich!

Photo: Obi-Wan Kenobi | Teaser Trailer | Disney+ YouTube

Reva is facing down someone standing in an alley. Who is it? We don't see them, but we do see their blaster. It's a DL-44, the same heavy blaster pistol that is favored by Han Solo.

Solo isn't the only guy in the galaxy who uses this weapon, so this could be literally anyone. It could be George Washington making a very strange cameo, anything can happen. The blaster is iconic though, and it is almost always tied to Han. The events of Solo: A Star Wars Story could have just taken place, so an appearance from Alden Ehrenreich in the role of young Han Solo wouldn't be completely ludicrous.

Inquisitors up the wazoo, Kenobi looking worn out and sad, little Luke, planets other than Tatooine, and more! Obi-Wan Kenobi is sure to have more than a few tricks up the sleeve of it's Jedi robe when it debuts on May 25th, 2022.