Star Wars legend John Williams ventures to small screen to compose Obi-Wan Kenobi theme

John Williams has worked on nine Star Wars films, and has the Oscar to prove it.

Composer John Williams is once again heading to a galaxy far, far away. The legendary musical talent has returned to Star Wars to write the main score to Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

According to Variety, Williams recorded with an orchestra last week somewhere in a very secure location in Los Angeles, though not secure enough that word didn't get around.

Williams is no stranger to composing in the Star Wars world. He created the score for nine Star Wars movies and won an Oscar for his work on the first Star Wars film. He seldom writes for television, however, which makes his participation in Obi-Wan Kenobi particularly notable.

This also isn’t the first time the 90-year-old Willams has created music for the character, Obi-Wan. Williams created the theme for Alec Guinness' Obi-Wan in the first film and also scored the prequels, which had Ewan McGregor in the role. We don’t know whether the score Williams put together for the upcoming series will be an extension of either of these musical treatments, but whatever he has created will be sure to make fans excited.

And we won’t have to wait much longer to hear what Williams put together. Just last week, Disney+ announced that Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on the streaming platform on May 25, 2022.

Williams isn’t the only Star Wars alum taking part in the show; McGregor is coming back as Obi-Wan along with Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. They’ll be joined by actors Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

May the Force be with you as we count down the days until Obi-Wan Kenobi’s premiere.