What’s on SYFY this week? 'Doctor Strange,' a killer 'Resident Evil' marathon, 'Alien(s)' & more

We’ve waited and waited and waited — and it’s finally here: Doctor Strange Week. Marvel’s first horror movie, the universe-busting Sam Raimi joint Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens this weekend. So if you’re looking to catch up on everyone’s favorite Sorcerer Supreme, we got ya covered.

This week on SYFY, the week of May 2-8, 2022, features some great horror and old school sci-fi thrills, including a massive Resident Evil marathon rewatch that runs through the entire original saga of films — and there are a lot of them. We also have some old school Micheal Keaton goodness with Beetlejuice, and vintage Will Smith with the spy-fi thriller Enemy of the State. We also have a mini-marathon of the old school Alien films (along with Prometheus), in case you’ve been jonesing for some space set sci-fi scares.

The weekend brings a block of Doctor Strange, just in time for his return in Multiverse of Madness. The original Doctor Strange film airs both Saturday and Sunday, making for a nice refresher on his first adventure in the simpler days of the MCU.

Monday 10 p.m.: WIll Smith makes an ‘Enemy of the State’

This 1990’s action thriller remains a good one, and one of the early star turns for Will Smith (who is, ahem, in the news these days). The film was quite prescient predicting the surveillance state we now know and love, following Smith’s everyman as he gets caught up in a political conspiracy. Also of note: Jack Black plays a young tech guy in this one, in a role you’ve probably forgotten about.

Tuesday 5 a.m.: ‘Resident Evil’ Marathon

The OG Resident Evil film franchise brought in more than a billion dollars back in the day, and we have the full gauntlet of undead horror running all day. The marathon kicks off at 5 a.m. and runs well into the night, including Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. It’s a wild ride all strung together, and yeah, it’s a long one. By the time you finish, you might just be a zombie yourself.

Wednesday 8 p.m.: Vintage Keaton in ‘Beetlejuice'

Micheal Keaton is everywhere these days, holding down key roles across both the Marvel and DC film universes, plus just being generally awesome. One reason we love him so much is his iconic role in the genre-bending horror comedy Beetlejuice from way back in 1988. Catch the classic on Wednesday night, where Keaton stars as the namesake ghoul alongside recently-deceased Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis.

Thursday 2 p.m.: No one can hear this ‘Alien’ mini-marathon scream

If you’ve been hoping to revisit some of the greatest sci-fi horror ever put to film, this should do the trick. Kicking off at 2 p.m. on SYFY we have the prequel film Prometheus, then the original run of Alien, Aliens, Alien 3 and Alien Resurrection. Sure, the quality drops off a bit toward the end there, but those first two Alien movies remain some of the greatest sci-fi flicks ever made.

Saturday & Sunday: Revisit ‘Doctor Strange’

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters, go back to where it all began for Benedict Cumberbatch’s surgeon turned Master of the Mystic Arts. SYFY has the original Doctor Strange airing Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 5:30 p.m. He’s been through a lot of Avengers and Spider-Man adventures since then, but it’s never a bad idea to remember where the story got started.