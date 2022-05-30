What’s on SYFY this week? ‘Dredd,’ Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy, ‘Quantum Leap’ & more

Here’s the best of what’s hitting SYFY for the week of May 30 - June 5, 2022.

(L-R) Dredd (2012), Quantum Leap, Spider-Man 3 (2007), and The Bourne Legacy (2012) Photo: Dredd 3D Official Trailer #1 (2012) - Karl Urban Movie HD/Movieclips Trailers YouTube; Quantum Leap - Show Trailer | NBC Classics YouTube; SPIDER-MAN 3 [2007] - Official Trailer (HD)/Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube; The Bourne Legacy Official Trailer

From a few of the best superhero movies ever made, to time-jumping scientists, this week on SYFY has it all.

This week brings one of the best (and most under-appreciated) comic book adaptations of the past decade in Dredd, which stars Karl Urban (before he was killing superheroes on The Boys) as judge, jury and executioner in Mega-City One. We also have some end of the world chaos with 2012, a Bourne action double feature, and the OG trilogy of Spider-Man films to round out the weekend.

There’s also the ongoing SYFY Rewind programming, which features Quantum Leap this week — with other sci-fi hits like Battlestar Galactica and Xena: Warrior Princess set to join the fray later in the summer.

Tuesday: Don’t ‘Dredd’ the judge

The gritty, action-packed Judge Dredd adaptation Dredd hits SYFY on Tuesday afternoon at 2:55 p.m., starring Karl Urban in the title role. The film was directed by Pete Travis, and written and produced by Alex Garland (28 Days Later, Ex Machina). The film was mostly a box office dud, but holds up surprisingly well as a taut, street-level sci-fi thriller.

Wednesday: The end of the world a decade late

Roland Emmerich has made a career out of destroying the world, and his disaster pic 2012 imagined the entire planet going haywire and followed a handful of survivors (John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Thandie Newton) trying to get out of 2012 alive. Considering the world ended a decade ago, nice to know things could be worse. 2012 airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on SYFY.

Thursday: Butt-kicking ‘Bourne’ double feature

Need a bit of action to get you to the weekend? This should do the trick. Catch Matt Damon in The Bourne Ultimatum, then see how Hawkeye himself Jeremy Renner does taking up the super spy mantle in The Bourne Legacy after that. The Bourne Ultimatum airs at 2 p.m. and The Bourne Legacy at 4:30 p.m. on SYFY.

Friday: ‘Quantum Leap’ leaps to Season 3 with SYFY Rewind

The SYFY Rewind action continues this Friday as Quantum Leap heads deep into its third season. After Quantum Leap wraps up, SYFY Rewind will feature Xena: Warrior Princess and Battlestar Galactica to carry us through a fine throwback summer. Quantum Leap airs 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday on SYFY.

Saturday: Swing into the weekend with ‘Spider-Man’

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy remains some of the greatest superhero tales ever told, and with Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker returning in the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s the perfect time for a triple feature to relive those adventures. Spider-Man airs at 3:30 p.m., Spider-Man 2 airs at 6 p.m. and Spider-Man 3 airs at 9 p.m. Saturday evening on SYFY.