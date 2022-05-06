Go old school with SYFY REWIND marathons of 'Quantum Leap,' 'BSG' & 'Xena' on Fridays

Want to take a deep dive into a few of the best sci-fi shows of yesteryear? SYFY has you covered and then some!

Beginning next Friday (May 13), the network will kick off SYFY REWIND, weekly, nostalgia-based throwback marathons of beloved genre series like Quantum Leap, which is first up on the REWIND agenda. Subsequent marathons include: Battlestar Galactica, Xena: Warrior Princess and more. If you're not familiar with any of these titles, don't worry — the back-to-back airings will start at the very beginning, so it'll be as easy as ever to catch up from the start.

Quantum Leap, which ran from 1989 to 1996 on NBC, starred Scott Bakula as Dr. Samuel Beckett, a gifted scientist accidentally thrust through the time-space continuum as the result of the titular experiment. Jumping from body-to-body, Sam must right wrongs throughout history before he's able to move on, always hoping he'll be able to make it back to his own time period. Along the way, he's aided by Al (played by the late Dean Stockwell), a hologram that only he can see and speak with.

A reboot of the classic show was just ordered to series at NBC.

The action fantasy Xena: Warrior Princess ran from 1995-2001, and starred Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor; while Battlestar Galactica ran 2003-2009 on SYFY, becoming one of the most acclaimed sci-fi shows of the modern era.

SYFY REWIND kicks off Friday, May 13 and runs all day between 6am EST to 6pm EST. You can join the conversation via social media by using the hashtag #SYFYRewind on Twitter and Instagram.