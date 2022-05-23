What's on SYFY this week? 'Tomb Raider,' 'Quantum Leap,' 'Alien 3,' sci-fi horror 'Life' & more

New week, new cool stuff to check out on SYFY! The week of May 23-29, 2022 brings an excellent selection of space-set sci-fi horror, along with a modern action adventure classic and one of the greatest sci-fi shows of all time on SYFY Rewind.

Let’s dig in.

Tuesday: Raid some tombs with ‘Tomb Raider’

Start things off early this week with plenty of action adventure in the 2018 video game adaptation of Tomb Raider, with Alicia Vikander taking over the pistols as Lara Croft. The film put a fresh spin on the tried and true treasure hunting franchise, basing the narrative on the more grounded run of games that have come out the past few years. Also worth mentioning, the supporting cast is great in this one, with Walton Goggins, Dominic West, Hannah John-Kamen and Daniel Wu.

A long-gestating sequel is also on the way. The film airs Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. on SYFY.

Thursday: Space out with sci-fi horror ‘Life’

This is a good one you may have missed from 2017, and is positively loaded with A-list talent in front of — and behind — the camera. Life was directed by Daniel Espinosa, and written by Deadpool and Zombieland masterminds Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson as astronauts on the International Space Station who wind up in possession of a probe that might hold proof of alien life. Things go sideways from there. It’s claustrophobic with Alien vibes, and the trademark wit of Reese and Wernick tying it together.

Life airs Thursday at 11 p.m. on SYFY.

Friday: Keep Leapin’ with SYFY Rewind

It’s Friday, so you know what that means! SYFY Rewind continues, with the kickoff of Season 2 of Quantum Leap and some of the show’s most beloved adventures. With NBC plotting a revival series to air this fall, it’s the perfect time to get a refresher on all those original leaps that came before. The marathon runs Friday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on SYFY.

Sunday: Relive ‘Alien 3’ just in time for its 30th anniversary

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 30 years since the Alien franchise took a hard left turn with Alien 3. The troubled sequel, which underwent a chaotic creative process before finally stumbling onto the big screen with wildly mixed reception. Eventually directed by David Fincher, the film picked up almost immediately after the events of Aliens, with Ripley and crew crash-landing on a prison colony and bringing a few murderous aliens along with them.

With the sequel celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, it’s the perfect time to dive back in and see if it still holds up. Alien 3 airs at 2 a.m. Monday morning, following a Sunday, 11 p.m. airing of Aliens, on SYFY to get you primed.