DreamWorks Animation Dog Man Film Fetches Early 2025 Release Date: Details

Get those Flip-O-Rama fingers ready, because DreamWorks Animation is throwing Dav Pilkey another box office bone. According to a new report from Deadline, the studio has officially locked in a January 2025 release date for the feature-length adaptation of the author/illustrator's bestselling series of Dog Man graphic novels, which currently comprises eleven titles (a twelfth installment — Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder — goes on sale this March). Publisher Scholastic confirmed the news on Twitter.

This is their second collaboration with the writer/artist following film and television iterations of the equally popular Captain Underpants saga. Helmed by Peter Hastings (a producing alum of Animaniacs and The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants). While the project was first announced all the way back in 2020, an official voice cast has yet to be announced.

What Is Dog Man About?

Think The Six Million Dollar Man, but with more fur. When a police officer and his canine companion are grievously injured in the line of duty, the only way to save their lives is to surgically fuse them together. And so, Dog Man is born — straight from the minds of Captain Underpants' resident comic book creators: George Beard and Harold Hutchins. When he's not busy chasing squirrels, the titular hero fights crime and pursues his felonious feline arch-nemesis, a supervillain known as Petey the Cat.

Speaking with two young fans in 2019 (via Barnes & Noble), Pilkey revealed that he first started crafting the character in the second grade. "Dog Man was a lot different back then," the author remembered. "He was a regular dog who got super powers when he was struck by lightning!"

When Will The Dog Man Movie Be Released Into Theaters? As of this writing, Universal and DreamWorks plan to release Dog Man on January 31, 2025.

