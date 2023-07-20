Universal Orlando Resort Reveals New Land Inspired By Dreamworks Animation Coming in 2024

Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Trolls, and more will take center stage in their own section of the park.

Swamp-dwelling ogres, pot-bellied pandas trained in the way of martial arts, frizzy-haired trolls with a talent for belting out pop hits, and dragon-riding Vikings are all coming to Florida in 2024. The beloved characters of the Dreamworks Animation film canon will take center stage in their own themed section at Universal Orlando Resort sometime next year, the Florida-based amusement park announced today.

"As guests step into this new land, their imaginations will run wild as they take in the vibrant colors, sights and sounds that surround them," reads the official press release. "They will share special moments with their favorite characters like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse and explore themed, interactive play spaces and attractions that bring popular franchises like Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda to life in the most imaginatively fun ways."

The forthcoming DreamWorks land is one of several high-profile expansions at Universal Orlando, which recently opened two movie-themed escape room experiences (inspired by Jurassic World and Back to the Future) and a Minions-themed district. In addition, the park is gearing up for a record-breaking Halloween Horror Nights with haunted houses inspired by The Last of Us, Stranger Things, and the hit Chucky series on SYFY and USA Network, and much more.

