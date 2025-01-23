A look at what James Cameron and his cast are up to today.

Where Are the Stars and Creators of Aliens Now?

Aliens, James Cameron's 1986 sequel to Ridley Scott's 1979 horror/thriller, Alien, remains one of the best cinematic sequels ever made, regardless of genre. Set 57 years after the events of the original film, the story centers around Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), following the tragic yet resilient sole survivor of the Nostromo mining crew.

Written and directed by Cameron, Aliens (now streaming on Peacock) ramps up the action, but also makes Ripley's story more personal as she goes back into space to face her literal demons. There, she finds a reason to live in trying to help a fellow survivor, young orphaned Newt (Carrie Henn), to survive the alien invasion of LV-426.

Just shy of 40 years old now, Aliens is an all-time sci-fi horror classic that features amazing talent behind the camera and in front of it. From Sigourney Weaver's Academy Award-nominated performance to comedian Paul Reiser's shockingly effective villainous turn, every performance in the film gives us something memorable. And Cameron is at the top of his game in terms of balancing character with thrilling action set pieces.

Of course, Aliens was just a springboard for the film's talent to go on to undertake even more interesting endeavors, so let's take a look at where they are now.

What James Cameron and his Aliens cohorts are doing now

James Cameron, Writer/Director

Photo: Bob Penn/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

After the huge success of Aliens, James Cameron continued to make critical and box office hits. From The Abyss (1989), to another stellar sequel, Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991); to the original action/thriller, True Lies (1994); to the global blockbuster, Titanic (1997), Cameron had an incredible streak with his massive productions.

Cameron then invested heavily in his original world of Pandora, a 3D/CGI animated technological wonder that used motion performance to push the boundaries of immersive filmmaking. In 2009, Avatar blew away audiences, and he upped his ambitions. For 13 years, Cameron and his team of artists and technical innovators crafted Avatar 2: The Way of Water, which grossed a billion dollars at the global box office.

Outside of directing, Cameron has produced sequels to his Terminator films, participated in deep-sea exploration as a diver and inventor of exploration technologies, and he's been a huge advocate for environmental preservation.

Gale Anne Hurd, Producer

Gale Anne Hurd and James Cameron (Credit: Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

A producing legend, Gale Anne Hurd continued to work with James Cameron on The Abyss and Terminator 2. She then founded Valhalla Entertainment and went on to produce Armageddon (1998), Tremors (1990), and The Incredible Hulk (2008).

In 2010, she helped acquire the production rights to The Walking Dead comic and was an on-set producer for AMC's The Walking Dead series. She continues to executive produce all of the spin-off series in the franchise.

Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley

Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) appears in Aliens (1986); Sigourney Weaver attends the red carpet at the Goya Awards 2024 at Feria de Valladolid on February 10, 2024 in Valladolid, Spain. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Aliens earned Weaver her first nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress. She then went on to star in a long run of critical and box office hits including Gorillas in the Mist (1988), Working Girl (1988), and Galaxy Quest (1999), to name just a few.

In 2009, she reunited with Cameron to play the human exobiologist Dr. Grace Augustine in Avatar. She's remained with the franchise, now playing Grace's daughter, Kiri. Currently, Weaver is playing Prospero in the West End, London revival of William Shakespeare's The Tempest.

Michael Biehn as Corporal Dwayne Hicks

Sigourney Weaver and Michael Biehn in Aliens, 1986 Photo: Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images

Post Aliens, Michael Biehn (who also starred in Cameron's The Terminator) became a fixture in action dramas, including Navy SEALs (1990), Tombstone (1993), and The Rock (1996). He also co-starred in Cameron and Hurd's The Abyss. He's remained a working performer, appearing in films and high profile streaming series like The Mandalorian and The Walking Dead. Recently, he was cast to co-star in Adam Wingard's next film, Onslaught.

Carrie Henn as Rebecca "Newt" Jorden

Carrie Henn appears in Aliens (1986); Carrie Henn attends Fandom Invasion at California Center for the Arts, Escondido on October 30, 2021 in Escondido, California. Photo: Bob Penn/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images; Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Carrie Henn was only 10-years-old when she was cast to play feisty survivor Newt in Aliens. She only appeared in a few more sci-fi productions and then left the industry. She's now a wife, mother, and schoolteacher near Stanislaus County, California. She continues to appear at sci-fi conventions all over the world speaking about Aliens.

Bill Paxton as Private Hudson

Bill Paxton poses for a portrait circa 1985 in Los Angeles, California; Bill Paxton attends the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 31, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Critics' Choice Television Awards

A long-time friend and collaborator of Cameron, Bill Paxton acted in many of the director's films before and after Aliens, from Near Dark (1987), to True Lies (1994), to Titanic (1999). Throughout his career, Paxton appeared in a long list of genre classics including Predator 2 (1990), Edge of Tomorrow (2014) and Nightcrawler (2014). He was also star of the hit HBO drama, Big Love. In 2017, he died of a stroke at the age of 61.

Lance Henriksen as Bishop

Lance Henricksen poses for a portrait in October 1987 in Los Angeles, California; Lance Henriksen attends premiere of "Monday At 11:01 A.M." at AMC Universal City Walk on February 3, 2016 in Universal City, California. Photo: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images; Paul Redmond/WireImage

A sci-fi and genre legend, Lance Henriksen has covered the gamut of roles from B-movies, to television series, to blockbuster films. Early films featuring the actor include Dog Day Afternoon (1975) and Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977). Like Paxton, Henriksen was consistently cast in Cameron's films, including The Terminator (1984). He was also a recurring face as Bishop the android in the Alien franchise. He also led The X-Files spin-off, Millennium (1998). He continues to work consistently to this day.

Paul Reiser as Carter J. Burke

Paul Reiser sits at bottom of steps and smiles with his hand to his head in Los Angeles in 1989; Paul Reiser attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bonnie Schiffman/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Paul Reiser started his career as a stand-up comedian, then went on to become a popular actor in film and television sitcoms like Mad About You. He's been in everything from the Beverly Hills Cop movies to the dramas Whiplash (2014) and Concussion (2015). He also made a big stir with current generations as Dr. Sam Owens in Stranger Things.

William Hope as Lieutenant Gorman

William Hope appears in Aliens (1986); William Hope participates in the "Aliens" Q & A on stage at the Days Of The Dead Los Angeles held at the Los Angeles Airport Hilton Hotel on August 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: 20th Century Fox Film Corp. courtesy of Everett Collection; Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Audiences loved to hate the arrogant but inexperienced Gorman of the Colonial Marines in Aliens. But actor William Hope took the attention and turned it into a robust and varied career in film and television. He's been in major films like Sherlock Holmes (2009) and Tim Burton's Dark Shadows (2012). For years, he's also provided the voice for Edward in the Thomas & Friends animated series. He currently co-stars in the series Black Doves.

