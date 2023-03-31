We volunteer as tribute! Stream all of 'The Hunger Games' movies on Peacock right now

Photo: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 Official Trailer – “We March Together”/The Hunger Games YouTube; The Hunger Games (2012 Movie) - Official Theatrical Trailer - Jennifer Lawrence & Liam Hemsworth/Lionsgate Movies YouTube; The Hunger Games: Mockingjay

Before The Ballad of Songbirds of Snakes bows on the big screen this November, it's a great time to revisit the OG Hunger Games films — all four of which are now streaming on Peacock.

Based upon the bestselling YA novels written by author Suzanne Collins, the cinematic franchise centers around Katniss Everdeen (played by Jennifer Lawrence), a young woman living in a dystopian version of the United States broken up into twelve separate Districts. These disconnected regions are all responsible for providing the Capitol with various resources (be it coal, produce, vehicles, etc.).

Each year, the authoritarian government — presided over by the vindictive President Snow (Donald Sutherland) — forcibly selects a crop of young people (known as "tributes") to kill one another in the titular competition meant to punish the Districts for an attempted rebellion decades before. When the fiery Katniss selflessly volunteers as tribute to save her sister from a gruesome fate, the downtrodden people of Panem are suddenly reminded of why their ancestors revolted in the first place.

Gary Ross (Pleasantville) helmed and co-wrote the first Hunger Games adaptation, which brought in over half a billion at the worldwide box office against a budget of $78 million. Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend) oversaw production on the subsequent translations of Catching Fire and Mockingjay. The third novel was split into a two blockbuster films, with all four releases netting over $2 billion globally.

The series attracted a litany of A-list talent, including Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz, Stanley Tucci, Julianne Moore, Liam Hemsworth, Sam Claflin, Julianne Moore, Jeffrey Wright, and Phillip Seymour Hoffman.

Lawrence returned to direct The Ballad of Songbirds of Snakes, a prequel centered around a young Coriolanus Snow (played in live-action by Tom Blyth) and his involvement with the 10th annual Hunger Games.

Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, Fionnula Flanagan, Scott Folan, Honor Gillies, Burn Gorman, Michael Greco, Daniela Grubert, Isobel Jesper Jones, Eike Onyambu, Carl Spencer, Konstantin Taffet, and Flora Thiemann round out the cast.

Collins is an executive producer with Jim Miller, Tim Palen, and Mika Saito. Lawrence, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson are producers. Written by Michael Arndt and Michael Lesslie, The Ballad of Songbirds of Snakes opens in theaters everywhere Friday, Nov. 17.

