Could M3GAN kick Annabelle's ass? James Wan & Jason Blum sound off on hypothetical smackdown

Every time a new killer doll arrives on the scene, horror acolytes can't help but wonder how the murderous neophyte would fair against other icons of the genre. With M3GAN just a week away from hitting the big screen in North America, Entertainment Weekly asked the film's creative team the most important question of them all: Could the movie's titular rogue AI hold her own in a fight against Annabelle?

James Wan — who produced by properties and knows a thing or two about homicidal toys — voted in favor of M3GAN.

"Listen, M3GAN is a whole new breed that we haven't seen before," he explained. "I wouldn't put it past M3GAN to have great tricks up her sleeves, especially if we're lucky enough to have future stories. Why can't M3GAN have rocket launchers at her fingertips? That would be amazing. It would blow any doll off the planet."

Allison Williams, who plays M3GAN's creator Gemma and also served as an executive producer, also threw her support behind the uncanny menace. "I wouldn't ever bet against M3GAN," she added. "Ever, ever. I've got to go with my girl. She has the worldwide web in her being. She could win anything."

Director Gerard Johnstone, on the other hand, was a little less certain of the odds, stating that Annabelle's demonic abilities might give her a leg up in doll-on-doll combat. But there's only one way to truly be sure. "Maybe we should make a movie and find out!" the filmmaker exclaimed.

Producer Jason Blum echoed Johnstone's sentiments before bringing Chucky into the hypothetical conversation: "That's tough, because Annabelle has magic powers, that's a tough one. I don't know about that. But if it was Chucky, M3GAN would win." (We'd have one follow-up question, namely, how many Chuckys are in this fight?)

Given that M3GAN and Chucky are both owned by the same studio, a crossover with the two characters isn't as far-fetched as one might think. Chatting with ComicBook.com last month, Chucky creator Don Mancini said he "wouldn't be opposed" to the idea.

Written by Akela Cooper (Malignant), M3GAN co-stars Violet McGraw (The Haunting of Hill House), Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace), Jen Van Epps (Cowboy Bebop), Lori Dungey (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, extended edition), and Stephane Garneau-Monten (Straight Forward).

Mark Katchur (Whiplash), Ryan Turek (Halloween Ends), Michael Clear (Malignant), Judson Scott (The Curse of La Llorona), Adam Hendricks (Black Christmas), and Greg Gilreath (Vengeance) are executive producers alongside Williams.

The film arrives in theaters everywhere next Friday — Jan. 6.

Looking for more killer dolls? The first season of Chucky is now streaming on Peacock.