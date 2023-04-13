Will Daniel Kaluuya appear in Jordan Peele's next movie? The 'Get Out' and 'Nope' star sounds off

"Jordan is a leading voice of our generation, so I'm going to watch it whether I'm in it or not."

Late last month, we learned that Jordan Peele's fourth movie had locked in a theatrical bow of Christmas 2024. In true Peele fashion, however, no casting or plot details were announced by Universal Pictures, which signed a multi-year production deal with the filmmaker several years back. All we can do is make theories based on Peele's first three features — Get Out (2017), Us (2019), and Nope (2022) — all of which used the horror and sci-fi genres to impart hard-hitting commentary on the state of modern society.

That gives us a general sense of where the story of his next mystery project might go, but what about the actors who will be tasked with bringing the original screenplay to life? Peele has had no trouble attracting big-name talent for his movies, and it's probably safe to assume he'll once again be successful in gathering another mega-talented ensemble for the upcoming release. The real question is: How many familiar faces will he bring back?

During a recent interview with Empire for the magazine's June 2023 issue (now on sale), Daniel Kaluuya was asked if he'd be reuniting with the acclaimed filmmaker for a third time after Get Out and Nope. His response was both noncommittal and diplomatic.

RELATED: ‘Nope’: Jordan Peele unties the mystery of the movie's freaky shoe that just won’t drop

"I mean I could be! To be honest, it all depends," the actor said. "Whatever the idea is and if we're in the same vein and going on the same journey, it's exciting. But Jordan is a leading voice of our generation, so I'm going to watch it whether I'm in it or not."

While fans eagerly wait for more news on the currently-untitled film to break, they still have plenty to look forward to on the Kaluuya front, particularly his animated turn as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk in this summer's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (swinging into theaters everywhere Friday, June 2).

"I'm Camden born and bred, and this character is from Camden, which is very much associated with the punk movement," said the U.K. native. "So I think they wanted to lean into what they have for free with me."

Get Out, Us, and Nope are all available to rent or purchase from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, which also offers a special 3-movie collection for $31.99.

In the mood for more horror-related cinema? Check out the horror section on Peacock for plenty of spine-tingling titles like The Changeling, The Beyond, Intruders, The Amityville Haunting, You Should Have Left, and more!