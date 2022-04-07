'Sonic the Hedgehog' won't recast Dr. Robotnik in future films if Jim Carrey retires

Should Jim Carrey make good on his promise to retire from acting, then SEGA's blue speedster will just have to find himself a new enemy to battle on the big screen. Appearing at the Los Angeles world premiere for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 earlier this week, two of the sequel's key producers — Toby Ascher and Neal H. Moritz — shot down the idea of recasting the role of Ivo Robotnik in future projects.

"Jim Carrey is always a member of the Sonic family and he'll always have a place in these movies and TV shows as long as he'd like to be around," Ascher said during a conversation with IGN. "We love Jim and he's so special and what he does with Robotnik is so incredible, we would love him as long as he'd like to be there with us."

"I have a feeling that he loves Robotnik so much that I don't think he'll be able to walk it," Moritz added. When the interviewer noted how difficult it would be to fill Carrey's immense shoes, the producer replied: "No, we wouldn't even try."

The actor's unforgettable interpretation of the mad scientist with a vendetta against the titular hedgehog from another dimension is a big part of why the first movie worked so well. Not only was it Carrey's most significant screen presence in years, but the performance itself harkened back to the days of when Carrey ruled the physical comedy scene with Ace Ventura, The Mask, and Liar Liar.

"He just loves playing this character, has so much fun doing it, brings so many ideas every day to the set," director Jeff Fowler told Collider in late 2021. "It's just completely his creation, and I think audiences are just going to have such an amazing time with it."

Exiled to a planet of colossal mushrooms at the end of the last movie, Eggman (coo coo ca choo!) returns with a vengeance in the second installment, rocking his signature bald head and jagged mustache from the best-selling video games. Now in possession of the Chaos Emeralds and all the dangerous power they contain, the villain teams up with Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba) to conquer Earth.

Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and his human pals — Tom and Maddie Wachowski (James Marsden and Tika Sumpter) — are once again tasked with saving the world, but this time, they're joined by a new and fan favorite ally: Tails the flying fox (Colleen O'Shaughnessey).

Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Shemar Moore co-star.

Jeff Fowler returned to direct the follow-up, which was written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington. Toru Nakahara and Hitoshi Okuno served as producers with Ascher and Moritz. Haruki Satomi, Yukio Sugino, Shuji Utsumi, Nan Morales, and Tim Miller are executive producers.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opens in theaters everywhere tomorrow — Friday, April 8. A third movie is already in development along with a small screen spinoff for Knuckles. An animated series (disconnected from the films) is expected to premiere on Netflix this year.