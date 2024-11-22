Eddie Redmayne Thriller The Day of the Jackal Renewed For Season 2 at Peacock: Details

What is The Day of the Jackal about?

A contemporary reimagining of the 1971 novel of the same name by Frederick Forsyth, The Day of the Jackal follows an elusive killer-for-hire (Academy Award-winner Eddie Redymane), who murders high-profile targets for large sums of money before slipping back into the shadows. The Jackal's preferred existence of total anonymity is suddenly threatened, however, when he accepts a job to assassinate influential tech mogul, Ulle Dag Charles (Khalid Abdalla), whose latest innovation poses an existential threat to powerful billionaires across the globe. There are plenty of risks involved, but the payday — a cool $100 million — would allow the Jackal to retire and spend more time with his wife and son at the family's remote villa in Cádiz, Spain.

"One of the appeals for me of this part is you're an actor playing an actor. The thing that differentiates the Jackal from many of the other spies or assassins in the genre is he's an artist in some ways. He's learning languages, he is sculpting prosthetics, he is mimicking and fully investing in a way that is exactly what we do,” Redmayne told NBC Insider.

Hot on the killer's trail is Bianca Pullman (BAFTA recipient Lashana Lynch), an MI6 weapons expert with a burning hunger to prove herself, tracking the man all over Europe, in spite of constant protest from her skeptical superiors: Osita Halcrow (Chukwudi Iwuji) and Isabel Kirby (Isabel Kirby). While very different in their aims, both the Jackal and Bianca are highly adept at the art of manipulation and deception — much to the chagrin of their loved ones.

“There is a nice crossover between being an actor and adopting different personalities and lifestyles and things,” Lynch said. “I do think there’s a question mark over both of these characters that makes you wonder if they even know who the real person is."