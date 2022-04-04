William Shatner myth-busts famous UFO sighting in exclusive 'A Tear in the Sky' trailer

William Shatner's reputation for going where no one has gone before continues to bear fruit in SYFY WIRE's exclusive trailer reveal for a brand-new UFO documentary entitled A Tear in the Sky. Written, directed, and produced by Caroline Cory of Omnium Media, the film (out on Digital and VOD May 3) takes a Mythbusters-style approach to its material, utilizing state-of-the-art technology in an effort to recreate one of the most famous sightings in history: the unexplained "Tic Tac" vessel spotted by the U.S. Navy off the coast of California in 2004.

“I am very proud and excited to be the first filmmaker to film a large-scale, real-life scientific expedition of UFOs and space anomalies, using military-grade, state-of-the-art equipment and academic methodologies to study the data and the phenomenon,” Cory, who also appears in the feature, said in a statement. “Working with William Shatner was phenomenal, and the hundreds of hours of data that we have collected during the filming, which will be released publicly along a university research paper for peer-review, has now made history beyond any government or organizations investigating the subject. I'm looking forward to seeing the results of our hard work. This is all so very exciting!"

“A Tear in the Sky was hands down the most unique filming experience of my life," added cinematographer Lenny Vitulli. "The challenges of working unscripted with the most renowned UAP scientists in the world, top secret military-grade scientific equipment, and William Shatner made every day a new unpredictable adventure! I am excited for everyone to see what we found!"

Check out the trailer below:

Professor Michio Kaku Ph.D, Travis Taylor, Gary Voorhis, Kevin Knuth Ph.D., Matthew Szydagis Ph.D., and Kevin Day are also featured in the documentary. Day was a Chief Operations Specialist working for the Navy aboard the USS Nimitz who spotted the "Tic Tac" UFO on radar. He would later claim that the data was confiscated and suppressed by the government. Posting on Facebook last year, Day alleged that no one in the Department of Defense would listen to him — right up to the day he resigned his post five years later in 2009.

"I was openly laughed at, made the butt of jokes," he wrote, going on to add: "I paid a very high price personally and I hold the NAVY/DOD directly responsible for their complete and utter malfeasance and gross dereliction of duty ... I and others deserve a formal public apology and a redress for the costs I/we paid."

1091 Pictures — a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company — will handle distribution for A Tear in the Sky. "The film is the first of its kind and will show the public what’s really happening in our skies with UFOs," said Jim Martin, head of paranormal acquisitions for 1091 Pictures.

A Tear in the Sky hits Digital and VOD Tuesday, May 3.