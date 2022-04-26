Peacock howls up second season of 'Wolf Like Me' starring Isla Fisher & Josh Gad

Wolf Like Me will officially return for a sophomore season on Peacock, the streaming platform announced Tuesday. No, we're not crying *ahem* wolf on this one! Both Isla Fisher (Godmothered) and Josh Gad (Frozen) are both locked in to reprise their characters from the debut season. The genre-bending romantic/horror project hails from creator/director/executive producer Abe Forsythe (Little Monsters).

"We are over the moon that Wolf Like Me’s unique and high-stakes love story resonated so strongly with Peacock viewers,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “Josh and Isla’s critically-acclaimed performances in this beloved romantic dramedy were exquisite and we can’t wait to see what Abe Forsythe and our partners at Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content come up with for Season 2.”

“I’m thrilled to be able to continue Mary and Gary’s story into the next phase of their relationship, especially considering the stakes couldn’t be higher,” added Forsythe. “Knowing we have an audience invested in their story is a dream come true for us. Our crew is already having a lot of fun building on what we created with season one, I can’t wait for everyone to experience it alongside our characters."

The show centers around the budding relationship between recent widower Gary (Gad) and his new girlfriend, Mary (Fisher), who, as the show's title suggests, transforms into a shaggy lupine creature when the full moon rises high in the night sky. During an interview with SYFY WIRE earlier this year, Forsythe explained why he kept the supernatural elements of the story simmering in the background for most of the first season. In fact, we don't even see Mary's full wolfish form until the last episode.

"It's tricky. I wanted to tease it," the creator told us. "But at the same time, I was so aware that then if we were going to tease it in that way... when we see her at the end, we have to really execute it really, really well in order to make it satisfying. At that point I wanted the audience to be going, 'Oh f***, that's right, it's a werewolf show. And now I don't want to see the werewolf.' I wanted them to be just as f***ing scared as Gary and Emma in that situation."

Fisher also serves as an executive producer along with Forsythe, Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky. Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content are co-producers.

“If people were surprised by Season 1 of Wolf Like Me, we guarantee they will be amazed at what the universe is going to throw at Mary and Gary this time around,” said Matterson, Papandrea, and Hutensky in a joint statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Abe, Isla, and Josh again on this truly unique show.”

“We’re excited for Abe Forsythe and Made Up Stories to expand their exceptional storytelling around Mary and Gary’s incredible journey, continuing to engage dedicated Wolf Like Me fans for Season 2,” concluded Joe Hipps, EVP, TV, Endeavor Content.

All six, 30-minute episodes of Wolf Like Me Season 1 are now streaming on Peacock.