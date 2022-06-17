Ezra Miller in more legal trouble as woman and her 12-year-old child granted protective order

Ezra Miller attends the UK Premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 13, 2018 in London, England.

Ezra Miller attends the UK Premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 13, 2018 in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ezra Miller can't seem to run away from legal troubles, as a Massachusetts woman and her child have now been granted a protective order against “The Flash” actor.

The mother and her 12-year-old nonbinary child were granted a temporary harassment prevention order in a Greenfield, Massachusetts courthouse on Wednesday against Miller, 29, alleging menacing behavior toward the child, the Daily Beast reports. The mother alleges that when the child was 11, the actor threatened the mother while brandishing a gun and referred to the child as an “elevated being.”

Just last week, another protective order was issued against Miller, a nonbinary actor best known for their role as The Flash in Justice League, regarding another nonbinary young person. The parents of activist Tokata Iron Eyes, 18, alleged that Miller acted inappropriately with Tokata when they were 12 and Miller was 23.

“Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata,” the parents wrote in their request, according to the Daily Beast.

Miller seemingly taunted investigators this week on their verified Instagram before deleting it.

"You cannot touch me, I am in another universe," one of the several memes they shared on their Instastories stated, Newsweek reports. Miller remains unaccounted for as authorities try to locate them to serve them papers, Vanity Fair reports.

Miller, who lives in Vermont, has been arrested in Hawaii multiple times this year. They were arrested on an assault charge in April for allegedly striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead with a chair.

Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly making a scene at a bar in South Hilo in March, according to a prior press release from the Hawaii Police Department. Miller “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke,” police said. Miller then allegedly grabbed a mic from one woman and lunged at a man playing darts. The Associated Press reports it was a rendition of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad “Shallow,” from the 2018 film "A Star Is Born,” that allegedly incensed the actor. Miller was booked and released the same day after posting $500 bail.

Shortly after Miller’s release for that incident, they allegedly burst into a couple’s Hilo, Hawaii hostel bedroom, threatened them and stole their passport, wallet and other belongings. That couple filed a restraining order against the actor, which they later dropped.

Miller, who had been visiting Hawaii from Vermont, has apparently been the subject of at least 10 minor police complaints in that state since March 7, according to the Associated Press, including for allegedly filming people at a gas station and arguing with people.

It’s not clear if Miller has a lawyer.

These incidents are not the first time the actor has been accused of mistreating people and causing chaos. In April of 2020, video circulated of Miller allegedly trying to choke a woman while at a bar in Iceland. Miller allegedly became irate after being approached by fans, Variety reported. The actor was escorted off the premises but it does not appear they faced any criminal charges for that incident.

This story originally appeared on Oxygen.com.