Dwayne Johnson confirms November premiere date for Season 3 of 'Young Rock' on NBC

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has cooked up an official premiere date for Season 3 of NBC's Young Rock. Posting on Instagram this past weekend, the actor confirmed that the semi-autobiographical sitcom about his life and wrestling career will return to the airwaves on Friday, Nov. 4.

"This TV series continues to be the most surreal experience of my career — as my wild and unpredictable life stories growing up in culture of tough love," Johnson wrote in the caption, while also sharing a piece of fresh key art. "Yesterday’s hard times are today’s smiles and headlines."

Catching up with SYFY WIRE earlier this year, series co-creator Nahnatchka Khan promised that there are plans to explore Johnson's illustrious film career, which began in earnest with 2002's Scorpion King (a spinoff of Stephen Sommers' Mummy franchise).

"That is all to come. We haven’t even scratched that," she teased. "The fact that he becomes a movie star. He’s gotta become The Rock first and then that’s gotta be like, ‘Uh…hey, maybe I want to get into movies.’ The path to The Rock, to being the biggest wrestling superstar on the planet, and what happened then? Why did he decide, ‘Oh, I want to go into movies.’ What motivated that and how was that struggle for him? He’s talked about how he didn’t hit coming out of the gate with that and people were trying to give him all this advice of, ‘Oh, you’ve gotta lean down and look like this and be like this and do this.’ He was really getting pulled in a lot of different directions when he first tried to get into Hollywood and that’s all coming. That’s stuff we haven’t even touched on in the show, which is cool."

In addition, Khan did corroborate the fact that Johnson lost the presidential election in the fictional future timeline:

"I’ll definitely say he lost. We’re not gonna walk that back in Season 3 and be like, ‘Just kidding! He actually won.’ We’re embracing that it didn’t go his way. It’s exciting for us storytelling-wise and I think [it is for] Dwayne, too. We talked about going this way when we initially got the Season 2 pick-up; about ending the season like this, and we’re all excited for the place that we’re set up for in Season 3 where [we ask], ‘How does he respond to this?’ Really wanting to feel the impact of it. He doesn’t wake up the next morning being like, ‘Ok, now what?’ Because you just wouldn’t do that. That doesn’t feel real. We haven’t had a chance yet to sit down for our first Season 3 story meeting, but I think we’re all coming to the table with a lot of ideas on that."

Johnson, of course, serves as an executive producer on the show under his Seven Bucks banner alongside fellow co-founders, Danny Garcia and Hirma Garcia. Khan and co-creator Jeff Chiang are also on board as executive producers with Jennifer Carreras, Brian Gewirtz, and Jeffrey Walker.

Young Rock Season 3 arrives on NBC Friday, Nov. 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Johnson returns to the big screen this Friday (Oct. 21) in Warner Bros.' Black Adam.

The first two seasons of Young Rock are now available to stream on Peacock.