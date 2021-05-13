He-Man takes on Skeletor in first look at Kevin Smith's new 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' Netflix series

After two years of teasing all those patient fans of He-Man and Eternia, today Netflix and Mattel Television finally announced the official release date of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Kevin Smith's continuation of the classic '80s cartoon series. Part I, consisting of five episodes, will premiere on Netflix Friday, July 23, 2021. The streamer also dropped the first look at the series, showing off the fan favorite heroes and the show's anime-esque animation style.

As executive producer and showrunner on the project, Smith has been dropping hints about the series every few months including character designs by animation studio, Powerhouse Creative, and the full reveal of the impressive voice cast which includes: Chris Wood (Prince Adam / He-Man), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Teela), Mark Hamill (Skeletor), Lena Headey (Evil-Lyn) and many more.

In a statement to the press about what audiences can expect from his show, Smith revealed that Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a direct continuation of the narratives, look and tone of the ‘80s animated series that aired from 1983-1985.



"We're playing with the original mythology and characters, and revisiting and digging deeper into some of the unresolved storylines," Smith teased mega-fans of the OG series. "Visually we also made the conscious decision to lean into the Masters of the Universe line of toys for inspiration as well. Mattel owns this entire vast library of that artwork, so right away we wanted the show to open with classic pieces of that artwork. Mattel has been committed to this look since they first started as a toy line in the '80s, and now we’re leaning into it and honoring it."

And speaking of toys, Mattel also revealed today a first-look at their official Masterverse toy line of 7-inch action figures featuring an array of characters from Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The first wave, which will hit retailers in June 2021, includes He-Man, Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, and Beast Man along with other heroes and villains. Each figure will have up to 30 points of articulation and come with at least one accessory.

Masters of the Universe Masterverse 7-inch action figures.(Credit: Mattel)

At launch, there will also be 9-inch Masterverse Skelegod action figure, which also comes with an alternate pair of hands, one weapon and one flame accessory and the 14-inch long Masterverse Ultimate Battle Cat with detachable armor and helmet that, once removed, reveals the character’s alter ego, Cringer (voiced in the show, amazingly enough, by Stephen Root.).

Here's a gallery of the whole first wave from Mattel: