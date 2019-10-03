Batwoman: New look shows us everyone wants a piece of Gotham's newest protector

It looks like everyone's out to get Katy Kane (Ruby Rose) in a new Batwoman feature from the CW. The feature gives us a glimpse into the cadre of badies who want nothing more than to control Gotham by any means necessary. Good thing for the residents of Gotham, Batwoman isn't about to let criminals overrun the city.

The Arrowverse series is one of the fall's most anticipated premiers. While previous sneak peeks of the show have provided us with some establishing background of Katy Kane herself, we haven't had a deeper dive into who Kane will battle in the fight over Gotham. By the looks of it, Kane is going to have her hands full. Audiences will recognize brief appearances from Magpie (Rachel Matthews) and Hush (Tommy Elliot) as Batman foes. It seems like their here to cause a little havoc for Batwoman too! The feature primarily focuses on Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and her Wonderland Gang. Savvy viewers will remember Alice from the Batwoman trailer released in May.

Here's a look:

Video of Batwoman | Exclusive Look | The CW

One of the lines that stick out most comes at the end of the feature when a gun-wielding foe says to Kane, "You're not Batman." Her response is perfect, "That's the point."

That line turns out to be true in more ways than one. The CW seems to be trying to strike a different kind of balance with Batwoman, according to a new review of the first few episodes by Collider. The series comes from producer Caroline Dries and is developed by Berlanti Productions. As Dries said at an SDCC panel, the show hopes to give viewers a different look at the highs and lows which come from having to mask one's identity.

The CW feature also shows Batwoman isn't interested in living in the shadow of her cousin Bruce Wayne. That said, Katy Kane's path to wearing the black cape and protecting Gotham isn't an easy one. For actress Ruby Rose, that's been true both on and off the set. Rose recently revealed the details behind the horrifying on-set accident, which nearly left her paralyzed. The previously undisclosed stunt accident left part of her face paralyzed for months. We're so happy to see that Rose is recovering from the accident and prioritizing her health.

Kane's journey through season 1 promises to be deeply personal as she deals with her past and the loss of her sister, among others. Of course, this doesn't stop Kane from delivering some punishing justice to Gotham's many villains. By the looks of it, Ruby Rose seems poised to take the CW Arrowverse to new highs, and we're absolutely here for it.

Season 1 of Batwoman premieres on The CW Sunday, Oct. 6.