The creator of The Mask wants a female-led reboot, and the internet is already casting the role

We got some ssssmokin' news for fans of the Dark Horse comic The Mask. Series creator and Dark Horse Comics founder, Mike Richardson, teased the return of the wonderfully wacky hero to the big screen with one big difference, he wants the hero played by a female actress.

The Mask, released in 1994, stars Jim Carrey as boring bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss. Ipkiss discovers an old Norse mask based on the god Loki and the rest is history. Ipkiss transforms from a kinda blah guy into a suave, charasmatic hero who catches the eye of lounge singer Tina, played by Cameron Diaz. Carrey was utterly iconic in the role of Ipkiss and it's hard to imagine anyone else filling those shoes, but it turns out Richardson already has a particular actress in mind.

In a lengthy interview in Forbes he says, "I’d like to see a really good physical comedian [in the role]," he said. "I have one in mind, but I’m not gonna say her name. We have to do a lot of convincing for this particular actor, but we’ll see ... You never know what’s coming in the future. We have some ideas."

Richardson also says he'd like any future film to deal with the awesome power imbued by the mask on its owner. Sure the mask comes with superpowers but it also comes with a heavy price, the wearers' mental stability. He believes future films should deal with what it might truly mean to wield that much power.

Richardson didn't provide any names about the actress he'd like to see fill the role but that's okay because this is essentially why the internet exists. And it didn't take long for the fancasting to begin.

We've assembled some of our favorites below.

Twitter user who goes by the name "Maha" would love to see comedians Tiffany Haddish (Lego Movie 2), Ilana Glazer (Broad City), or Awkwafina (Weird City) in any female-led reboot. Let's face it, any of these choices would be iconic. We can't choose between them, so please don't even ask us to!

Another great suggestion comes from April on Twitter who thinks SNL cast member Leslie Jones would be the perfect choice to fill the role. Jones recently appeared in the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot as MTA worker Patty Tolan.

Joining her SNL castmate in this wishcast is Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters). For Twitter user Benjamin, the choice is not only obvious...it's the only one!

McKinnon throws herself into every role and she's definitely not shy of physical comedy. When Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) hosted SNL in 2017, McKinnon starred alongside Aidy Bryant as a shipwrecked lesbian couple convinced they had just stepped into paradise, but really it was just Themyscira. Hilarity, as it usually does with McKinnon, ensues.

Another possible contender floating around is Sarah Silverman (Wreck it Ralph 2). Silverman has an established off-the-wall comedic brand. We can totally see her destroying this role in the best possible way thanks to her comedic fearlessness.

Of course, it wouldn't be the internet without, you know, the jokes.

While we agree Squidward Tentacles does invoke the appearance of Ipkiss when he's wearing the mask, we don't think that'll be a prerequisite for the reboot! At least we hope not.

Rounding out some of the best of what the internet has to offer is Twitter user Josh who says he'd love to see actress Melissa McCarthy take on The Mask.

McCarthy made genre news this week when it was revealed Disney is eyeing her to star as Ursula in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. We're not sure if there is a reboot hat-trick award but having previously starred in Ghostbusters, picking up The Mask might make her eligible.

