There's magic right under our feet in exclusive clip from 'The Mighty Ones' Season 2 coming to Peacock July 1

It's summer and time for exploring the backyard... just be careful where you step! If you've watched the DreamWorks Animation series, The Mighty Ones, then you know there's an amazing world out there in the grass with unexpected heroes like a twig, a pebble, a leaf and a strawberry.

Created by Sunil Hall (Pickle and Peanut) and Lynne Naylor (Samurai Jack), The Mighty Ones returns for Season 2 with 10 brand new episodes airing on Hulu and Peacock on July 1. It continues the backyard jungle adventures of Rocksy (Jessica McKenna), Very Berry (Alex Cazares), Leaf (Jimmy Tatro) and Twig (Josh Brener), as they meet new creatures and other unknowns from their miniscule perspective.

Speaking of creatures, SYFY WIRE has an exclusive clip from Season 2 as Very Berry introduces her new crow friend, Koko, to the gang, with some less than spectacular results:

Video of Koko | THE MIGHTY ONES

Season 2 expands the world of The Mighty Ones as a flood changes the whole backyard landscape for the friends as they seek dry land. Guest voices for this season include Manila Luzon as “Firefly," Fortune Feimster as “Vibez” and Stephen Root as “Bernard."

The Mighty Ones Season 1 can be found on Hulu and Peacock streaming services.