WIRE Buzz: First teaser for Stargirl; Crisis draws high ratings; 6 Underground final trailer

We'll have to wait until next spring for the series premiere of DC Universe's next live-action superhero series, Stargirl, but the first teaser for the streamer has finally surfaced online, and it's all about merging high school with superheroics.

Stargirl will follow Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), a high school student who comes across two life-changing discoveries. One is a cosmic staff that grants her access to a range of powers, and the other is that her stepfather used to be a superhero sidekick. Armed with both the staff and this information about her legacy, Courtney takes up the mantle of Stargirl, and helps launch a new generation of superheroes to battle the Injustice Society. The series was created by DC Comics icon Geoff Johnson, who co-created the Stargirl character in her original comic book form, and also stars Anjelika Washington, Yvette Monreal, Christopher James Baker, Luke Wilson, and more.

The first teaser, which is only a 30-second spot, showcases Courtney and her high school friends, and emphasizes her role in recruiting a new generation of heroes. Plus, we get a little peek at Stargirl in full costume, staff and all.

Video of &#039;Stargirl&#039; Official Teaser Trailer - DC Universe

Stargirl arrives Spring 2020 on DC Universe.

One of the biggest TV events of the year is finally upon us. On Sunday The CW aired the first night of its epic Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, which launched via an episode of Supergirl and will continue Monday (Batwoman) and Tuesday (The Flash) before taking a holiday break and returning in January. Crisis is the latest, and the most ambitious, in a string of Arrowverse crossover events that also includes "Invasion," "Crisis on Earth X," and last year's event, "Elseworlds." So, how do the ratings stack up so far?

Unsurprisingly, the first night of Crisis managed to hit a 2019 high note for The CW, as TV Line reports that the premiere hour pulled in 1.67 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demo. That's the best demo score for any CW series all year, and the second-best total viewers number of the year, behind Batwoman's series premiere back in October.

That said, the first night of the event actually took a bit of a dip when compared to the launch of the "Elseworlds" crossover last year. The premiere of that event drew in 1.83 million with an 0.7 score in the demo almost one year ago to the day. It's worth noting, though, that these are only Live+Same Day number we're talking about. Crisis will certainly pick up a large share of viewers in the coming days as fans get to the first night on their DVR or watch it via streaming. We won't know the true size of the event's audience until everyone's had a chance to catch up amid a busy December.

Crisis on Infinite Earths continues tonight with Batwoman.

We're just days away from the release of 6 Underground, Michael Bay's new globe-hopping action film about a group of vigilantes who decide they've had enough of ignoring the evils of the world and opt to take matters into their own hands. We've already seen Bay's knack for action showcased in previous trailers, and now the final trailer for the film has arrived to remind us just how cool it all looks, while also adding a little more emphasis to the "underground" of the title.

Ryan Reynolds leads a cast that includes Melanie Laurent, Adrian Arjona, Corey Hawkins, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ben Hardy, and the trailer leans heavily into Reynolds' sense of comedic swagger as he explains that in order for the group's underground scheme to work, they're all going to have to fake their deaths. Letting the world know they're "dead" will give them the cover to do what they need to do going forward, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's all going to be easy. Check out the new trailer below.

Video of Final Trailer | 6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds | Netflix

6 Underground arrives December 13 on Netflix.