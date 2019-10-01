30 comics to look out for this October

Every month, SYFY WIRE gives you a peek at the new comics you should be looking forward to on the stands. This October brings an intriguing mix of spooky new horror tales, superhero events, and even a few noir stories to add to your bag of comic book tricks and treats.
Over at Marvel, it's a great time to be an X-Men fan, as Jonathan Hickman's ambitious House of X/Powers of X epic wraps up and the new first-issues of the "Dawn of X" era land, but the fun doesn't stop with mutants. We'll also see several new Spider-family stories, the weekly miniseries Contagion, Tom Scioli's Fantastic Four: Grand Design and much more. Over at DC they're celebrating the release of Joker with three new stories starring the Clown Prince of Crime, including one co-written by John Carpenter. Plus The Batman's Grave, Superman Smashes The Klan, and the debut of a new horror series from Joe Hill's Hill House imprint, Basketful of Heads.
Plus the Thought Bubble Anthology is back, Matt Wagner returns to Grendel, Copra joins Image Comics with a new series, and Buffy and Angel unite for the Hellmouth crossover. Check out those new comics and much more below, and let us know what you're adding to your pulllist.
Dawn of X
It's a massive month for Marvel's mutants, because we're getting a different blockbuster X-Men released every single week in October as the House of X/Powers of X event ends and the "Dawn of X" continues with three new first-issues. It all kicks off October 2 with the final issue of Jonathan Hickman and Pepe Larraz's House of X, followed by the concluding issue of Powers of X by Hickman and R.B. Silva on October 9. Then it's time for new first issues, beginning with X-Men #1 (October 16), by Hickman and artist Leinil Francis Yu, and continuing with Marauders #1 (October 23) from writer Gerry Duggan and artist by Matteo Lolli before wrapping up the month with Excalibur #1 from Tini Howard and Marcus To. Whether you're a longtime X-Men reader or a relatively new fan looking for a jumping-on point, it's going to be a very big month.
Three new Joker stories
As you may have heard, The Joker's getting his own movie this month, and you better believe the folks over at DC Comics are going to capitalize on that. Though none of them are direct movie tie-ins, we do have a trio of new Joker stories this month, beginning with The Joker: Year of the Villain #1 (October 9), written by the great John Carpenter and Anthony Burch with art by Philip Tan and Marc Deering. That seem week we're getting another, more grounded take on The Joker from bestselling author Kami Garcia (Beautiful Creatures) and artists Mico Suayan and Mike Mayhew with Joker/Harley: Killer Insanity, a book that aims to use real concepts like forensic psychiatry to get to the core of what a real Joker would look like. Then, on October 30, the Eisner-winning team of Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino launch The Joker: Killer Smile, a new miniseries that explores what happens when a hotshot new therapist thinks he might finally be the one to crack the Clown Prince of Crime.
Thought Bubble Anthology
Every year since 2011, the Thought Bubble Anthology has been home to some of the best short stories in comics by top talent, and this year's anthology promises to be no different. The 2019 edition of Thought Bubble includes new stories from creators like Jock, Becky Cloonan, Gerry Duggan, Tula Lotay, Luke Pearson, Abigail Jill Harding and more. The issue hits shelves October 9, and all proceeds to go UK children's charity Barnardo's.
Grendel: Devil's Odyssey
For more than 30 years now, legendary creator Matt Wagner has been exploring the various incarnations of Grendel, and this fall he's back or more with Devil's Odyssey, a new story in which Grendel Prime takes to the star in a relentless quest to find a new home for the human race. Grendel: Devil's Odyssey #1 is in stores October 2.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Angel: Hellmouth #1
BOOM! Studios' rebooted Buffyverse is still very new, and that means there are plenty of opportunities for creators to weave new supernatural encounters for Buffy Summers and her friends, including new epics with the fate of the world at stake. This month, the BOOM! Buffyverse begins its first crossover event with Hellmouth, a story in which Drusilla and Spike open the titular portal to demonic forces, and only Buffy and her new ally Angel can stop them. Written by Jordie Bellaire and Jeremy Lambert with art by Eleonora Carlini, Hellmouth #1 arrives October 9.
New Spider-books
Marvel's almost always churning out multiple Spider-Man comics every month to feed the fans of its flagship character, but October feels particularly auspicious for the Spider-Man family, as three new series kick off and a massive one-shot effort launches. It all begins on October 2 with Spider-Verse #1 from writer Jed MacKay and artists including Stuart Immonen, Arthur Adams, and more as they launch on a multiversal adventure starring Miles Morales. Then on October 23 we get another massive collection of talent assembled for Amazing Spider-Man: Full Circle, a giant-sized one-shot featuring a globe-hopping mission for Peter Parker and a roster of creators including Al Ewing, Chip Zdarsky, Jonathan Hickman, Nick Spencer, Kelly Thompson, Mike Allred, Chris Bachalo, Mark Bagley and more. Also on October 23 we get the debut of Amazing Mary Jane #1 from writer Leah Williams and artist Carlos Gomez, a new story spinning out of the events of Amazing Spider-Man #25 that gives Mary Jane Watson her shot at Hollywood glory, but at what cost? Then, on October 30, one of Peter Parker's greatest nemeses is back in Red Goblin: Red Death #1 from writers Rob Fee, Patrick Gleason, and Sean Ryan, and artist Pete Woods. We've seen Norman Osborn's rise as the Red Goblin before, and now we get to see the untold stories from his rampage.
Tales from the Dark Multiverse
Ever since the epic event Dark Nights: Metal introduced the Dark Multiverse to the DC Universe, readers have been waiting for a closer look at what's on the other side. Now we're getting it thanks to Tales from the Dark Multiverse, a new series of one-shots re-imagining some of the biggest DC events in history, and this month we get two of them. In Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Batman: Knightfall (October 16), writers Scott Snyder and Kyle Higgins and artist Javier Fernandez take a dark new look at the breaking of the Bat, and in Tales from the Dark Multiverse: The Death of Superman (October 30), writer Jeff Loveness and artists Brad Walker and Andrew Hennessy explore what happens when Lois Lane becomes the Eradicator.
Chrononauts: Futureshock
Mark Millar's Chrononauts returns this month for more time-hopping adventure. This time around Millar and co-creator Eric Canete are bringing us Corbin Quinn and Danny Reilly's new voyage in their new machine dubbed "The Timehawk." They're headed to the future, and we'll be joining them when all four issues of the Futureshock miniseries drop October 30.
Ruby Falls
If you're looking for something in the non-superhero department this October, and you love mysteries and neo-noir style, look no further than Ruby Falls, a new four-issue miniseries from legendary creator Ann Nocenti and artist Flavia Bondi making her American comics debut. In the town of Ruby Falls, a cold case is about to heat up again thanks to Lana, who grows obsessed with the story of a murder she's reliving thanks in part to her grandmother's fading memories. Ruby Falls #1 arrives October 2.
Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues #1
Thanks to the success of the YouTube original series Cobra Kai, the '80s favorite Karate Kid franchise is going stronger than it has in years. Now, that level of attention means the saga can make the leap to comics in the form of this four-issue miniseries from writer Denton J. Tipton and artist Kagan McLeod. Now that the Cobra Kai series has given us new reasons to root for Johnny Lawrence, the comic is going back to the story that started it all to tell Johnny's side of things. Issue #1 arrives October 9.
Roku #1
More than four years after her debut in the pages of Ninjak, the deadly assassin Roku gets a new spotlight in her own solo series this October. Written by Cullen Bunn with art by Ramon F. Bachs, Roku will follow the titular character as she takes lives around the globe. But some things can't be solved by assassinations alone. Issue #1 arrives October 30.
Marvel Zombies: Resurrection #1
It's October, which means it's time for all the monsters to come out, which means it's a very fitting time for the return of Marvel Zombies for a new series of superhero terror. When the corpse of Galactus shows up in our solar system, the heroes of the Marvel universe investigate and, in the process, expose themselves to a cosmic horror that begins to transform them. As the infestation spreads, the surviving heroes will have to try to stop it from taking over Earth, even if many of the infected were once their friends. From writer Phillip K. Johnson and artist Leonard Kirk, Marvel Zombies: Resurrection #1 arrives October 30.
Basketful of Heads #1
'Tis the season for new horror stories, and we're getting an especially exciting one thanks to DC Comics and Joe Hill's new Hill House imprint. Basketful of Heads tells the story of a woman who, quite literally, has a basketful of heads to reckon with thanks to a magical Viking axe that can sever heads with one swipe and leave them still capable of talking. Each head has a story to tell, but all June Branch wants is the answers that will lead her back to her boyfriend. From writer Joe Hill and artists Leomacs and Credit (on the premiere of the backup story, "Sea Dogs"), Basketful of Heads heralds the arrival of a new destination for horror comics fans. Issue #1 arrives October 30.
Copra #1
When it debuted seven years ago, Michel Fiffe's COPRA quickly became one of the most sought-after independent comics title around, a Suicide Squad homage that seemed bursting at the seams with creativity. Now, at least, the series continues in an all-new Image Comics format, picking up right where Fiffe left off with a reintroduction of the team. If you've never given COPRA a try, now might be your chance. The first issue arrives October 2.
Robotech Remix #1
If you love Robotech but you've been struggling to find a place to leap into new stories in the comics world, Robotech Remix just might be the series you were waiting for. Writer Brenden Fletcher and artist Elmer Damaso usher in an era of rebirth for the "beloved characters and iconic mecha" of the franchise. The first issue drops October 9.
R(ender) #1
If you're looking for a neon noir story with a supernatural hook, R(ender) just might become your obsession. The new series from writer Leah Williams and artist Lenka Simeckova uses the classic believer/skeptic pairing dynamic to join together detective Natalie Bixel with Emie Ocampo, a photographer with the ability to capture an image of the last thing a person saw before they died. Together, they're teaming up to solve a string of murders. Are you hooked yet? Issue #1 arrives October 2.
Fantastic Four: Grand Design
After the success of Ed Piskor's X-Men: Grand Design -- an ambitious story that attempted to united decades of X-Men canon in one miniseries -- Marvel Comics has decided to let another brilliant creator take a crack at its First Family. Fantastic Four: Grand Design comes to us from Tom Scioli, whose work owes a great deal to Jack Kirby and who's already delivered epics like Transformers vs. G.I. Joe. Now, he's taking on the Fantastic Four in a can't-miss two-issue saga. Issue #1 arrives October 30.
The Batman's Grave #1
Warren Ellis has written Batman before, but he's never written Batman on a grand scale like this. The Batman's Grave is a 12-issue maxiseries from Ellis and his longtime The Authority artistic partner Bryan Hitch, along with fellow legend Kevin Nowlan, that explores what happens when Batman tries to get inside the mind of a murder victim to solve his latest case. The creative team alone is worth the price of admission. The Batman's Grave #1 arrives October 9.
Superman Smashes The Klan #1
One of the most anticipated superhero stories of the year is finally here. Drawing inspiration from the Superman radio serial story "Clan of the Fiery Cross," writer Gene Luen Yang and artist Gurihiru take us back to 1946, and the story of a Chinese family who move into the heart of Metropolis, where the kids are excited to see Superman as part of their daily lives. But all is not well in the city. The Ku Klux Klan is on the rise, and the Man of Steel will have to take them on in a story that's at once a throwback to a classic Superman era and a timely exploration of truth, justice, and the American Way. The first issue arrives October 16.
Contagion #1-5
Though we're used to comic events being epic, months-spanning things we just have to be patient for, it's always nice when someone comes along and drops a meaty, fun, weekly event series on us, and we're getting one this October in the form of Contagion. Writer Ed Brisson and the art team of Roge Antonio, Mark Chater, Damian Couceiro, Adam Gorham, and Stephen Segovia bring us this five-issue tale of a horrible substance sweeping through New York City, and it's up to the Marvel heroes to stop it before it drains everyone in its path of their life force. Starring everyone from The Thing to Jessica Jones, Contagion begins with its first issue on October 2 and continues weekly until the finale on October 30.