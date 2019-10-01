30 comics to look out for this October

Every month, SYFY WIRE gives you a peek at the new comics you should be looking forward to on the stands. This October brings an intriguing mix of spooky new horror tales, superhero events, and even a few noir stories to add to your bag of comic book tricks and treats.

Over at Marvel, it's a great time to be an X-Men fan, as Jonathan Hickman's ambitious House of X/Powers of X epic wraps up and the new first-issues of the "Dawn of X" era land, but the fun doesn't stop with mutants. We'll also see several new Spider-family stories, the weekly miniseries Contagion, Tom Scioli's Fantastic Four: Grand Design and much more. Over at DC they're celebrating the release of Joker with three new stories starring the Clown Prince of Crime, including one co-written by John Carpenter. Plus The Batman's Grave, Superman Smashes The Klan, and the debut of a new horror series from Joe Hill's Hill House imprint, Basketful of Heads.

Plus the Thought Bubble Anthology is back, Matt Wagner returns to Grendel, Copra joins Image Comics with a new series, and Buffy and Angel unite for the Hellmouth crossover. Check out those new comics and much more below, and let us know what you're adding to your pulllist.