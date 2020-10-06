Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o & Penelope Cruz save the world in The 355 trailer

They put themselves in danger… so moviegoers can get their action thrills.

That's the basic gist of Uninversal's The 355, whose high-octane trailer just hit the web and features Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, and Bingbing Fan making like James Bond to keep the world safe from — what else? — international terrorists bent on starting World War III.

The film is directed by Simon Kinberg, the man best known for writing Mr. & Mrs. Smith and the majority of X-Men films before taking the reigns himself on X-Men: Dark Phoenix. It follows group of superspies from rival intelligence agencies — German, French, American, British, Columbian, and Chinese — joining forces to stop a common enemy from destroying humanity as we know it. You know, everday spy stuff.

Check out the trailer below:

Video of The 355 - Official Trailer [HD]

What shines in the trailer above is the unconventional pairing of big name Hollywood actresses and a Chinese superstar headlining an action thriller that promises heart pounding, fist pumping shootouts combined with scenes paying homage to 007 and more recent spy franchises like Mission: Impossible and the Bourne movies.



The 355, written by Kinberg and Theresa Rebeck, and produced by Chastain along with Kelly Carmichael, is tentatively set to hit theaters on Jan. 15, 2021 — that is, unless the coronavirus pandemic gets in the way.