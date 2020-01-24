47 thoughts we had while watching The Island

In 2005, Michael Bay made a small indie mumblecore film called The Island. Just kidding. It's your usual Michael Bay fist pump on fire with boobs. But this one has Ewan McGregor and Scarlett Johansson as clones who learn how to kiss and ride flying motorcycles and do passable Scottish accents. It's art.

In this special FANGRRLtopia-edition Deja View, we watched The Island. And while the utopia of the film is a lie, the FANGRRLtopia is real because this movie has two Ewan McGregors. WE ARE BLESSED.