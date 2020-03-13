Self-quarantined? Here's 5 pandemic movies where we ultimately beat the virus

In the face of our current national emergency, likely the last thing your employer, school, or professional sports team wants is for you to show up and mix your nasty germs with everyone else’s. So you’ve decided to stay home while the ill coronavirus wind blows through the nearly empty streets. It’s a pandemic out there — and you’re doing your duty for public health by sheltering in place. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't be entertained.

As theaters, fan cons, and, yes, the places where we work all batten down the hatches to try to minimize the spread of coronavirus, Hollywood’s rich litany of apocalyptic movies about global pandemics are, well, going viral. But if we’re gonna binge on a visual diet of biohazardous panic and terror for the foreseeable future, we’re taking a stand and laying down some ground rules right now. And the first commandment as we set up our quaran-streaming queues just may be the most important one of all: let’s keep a little optimism here, people!

Sure, there are tons of pessimistic plague movies out there, and we’re not saying a lot of them aren’t great. But in these trying times, what we’re really craving is some good old-fashioned, bug-vanquishing hope. When the credits roll, we wanna see the good guys standing proudly over all those evil little parasites that couldn’t conquer our unwavering will to band together and beat back an existential threat. So buck up — we’re gonna lick this thing. No, wait — don’t lick anything; you don’t know where it’s been! Just watch these germ-fighting films where humanity actually comes out on top… and get ready to stand up and cheer.