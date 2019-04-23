5 reasons to attend Universal Studios Hollywood's new 'Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle' nighttime light show

Whether you're a Death Eater sporting your Dark Mark proudly or want to help defend Hogwarts Castle from a variety of invaders, Universal Studios' new "Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle" light show is for you. This show, the third to take place in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter section of the park, will set fire to a whole new set of emotions using effects absent from the previous two light shows.

"We're really maintaining that magical quality of everything that is the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and now we're able to portray those darker undertones of the Wizarding World," Stephen Siercks, senior director of entertainment production at Universal Studios Hollywood, tells SYFY WIRE of developing this new show.

Here are 5 reasons to witness the Dark Arts in action for yourself by visiting Universal Studios Hollywood to watch the new "Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle" nighttime light show!

You can visit Universal Studios Hollywood to watch the new "Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle" show each night, starting now through Sunday, April 28th. The show will also return for an encore performance from May 25th to 27th.

Learn more about the event on Universal Studios Hollywood's website.